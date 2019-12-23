United Way inches towards goal

Joe Roddy, chair of the 2019 “Live the Shirt” campaign of the United Way of the Titusville Region, announced the annual campaign has reached 84% of its $190,000 campaign goal with $160,000 in pledges accounted for to date.
Funds raised by the annual campaign support programs that address the needs of those in the community. These programs include noon meals at the Titusville Senior Center; YWCA Fun Factory; YMCA Summer Enrichment Program; Family Service and Children’s Aid Society General Counseling and Youth Connections youth mentoring; Hospice bereavement programs; YWCA Homeless and Housing programs; small grants to local scout troops; Titusville Regional Literacy Council GED/diploma and adult literacy programs; Community Health Services medical transportation; Center for Financial Independence, which offers financial stability programming for hardworking families; Associated Charities Utility Assistance Program; and Salvation Army Basic Needs Crisis Program.
Other programs of the United Way include 2-1-1 information and referral program; THS Student United Way projects, including free book distributions and reading days for early learners; pre-school scholarships through Department of Community and Economic Development and scholarships for graduating seniors.
More information can be found at the United Way office, at (814) 827-1322, or at titusvilleunitedway.com. Charitable donations can be mailed to the Titusville United Way at 208 W. Spring Street, PO Box 401, Titusville, PA 16354.
