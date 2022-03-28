MEADVILLE — The Crawford County Fair Board is extending the deadline for applications for the its vacant board seat.
This is a seat to represent the entire county and will be for the remainder of the term of Leroy Stearns, ending in December 2024. Applications, which should include a one-page resume’ and a letter of interest, are due April 10. Applications should be sent to the Crawford County Fair Board, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville, Pa. 16335.
The board is also seeking Junior Fair Board members. Applicants must be between the ages of 14 and 19 and live in Crawford County. Applications are due by May 2.
More information can be found at crawfordcoutyfairpa.com.
