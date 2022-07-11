When the Top Gun movie came out in 1986, Gary Otto, a city resident who was born and raised in Titusville, couldn’t wait to see it.
He was interested to see how Hollywood would portray the United States Navy Fighter Weapons School, known as Top Gun, a school he was involved with when it started back in the 1970s.
“I was excited about the movie and that people would now understand what the school was really about,” he said.
On the 50th anniversary of the school being formally commissioned on July 7, 1972, Otto still has the certificates showing he was an official starting member — or plank owner — of the school that has subsequently captured the fascination of a nation.
When Otto first got the assignment to join the United States Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor program back in January of 1972, he wasn’t too happy about it. He had really gotten to know his original squadron, and at the time, the name Top Gun didn’t hold much weight.
“In the early stages it didn’t really mean much of anything to be a part of,” he said. “When I was first assigned I wasn’t happy. I resisted it at first.”
Otto himself was not a student of the elite fighter pilot school. He was a member of the ground crew. As a plane captain, he was trained to inspect the enemy aircraft that the instructors used pre-flight and post flight.
He also helped to refuel the planes and park them on “the line.” It was Otto’s job to make sure everything was ship-shape when the pilots were ready to fly. “We had their lives in our hands,” he said.
It was the students that were excited to go to Top Gun. The school, as the famous 1986 movie starring Tom Cruise says before the opening scene, was for “the top one percent of its pilots. It’s purpose was to teach the lost art of aerial combat and to ensure that the handful of men who graduated were the best fighter pilots in the world.”
The school was filled with pilots who were at the top of their squadrons flying their own planes. While in the school, the pilots would face off against instructors who were flying planes that closely resembled enemy aircraft, or “migs.”
That is where Otto came in, he made sure that the instructor aircraft was ready to go. Otto was the second ever member of the Navy to be certified as a plane captain for the T-38 plane, and the first to be certified to be a captain of the F5E. He said he would have been first for both “if some guy hadn’t beat me to the final exam.”
Otto was part of the 64 -man Top Gun squadron for three and a half years from 1972 to June of 1975. He enjoyed the relationships he made with the fellow members, and said with such a small unit there, “you really got to know everyone.”
He said he will never forget when a new executive officer (XO) came to the complex while Otto was on watch. Otto had his 1955 Chevy with him, when the XO pulled up in a new Corvette. Excusing him for a couple of minutes, the officer let Otto take the car for a ride to see “how it compared to my Chevy.”
While Otto said at the time he never felt that being part of Top Gun was very significant, he said something deep inside of him told him to keep some articles and memorabilia from his time there.
“To be honest, it didn’t really hit me that I was a founding member of something really special,” he said. “Then the movie came out.”
A hospital employee at the time, he said one of the first nights he was free he went to the Cranberry Mall to see the film when during the middle of it, a storm took out the power.
When he was finally able to see the entire film, while he enjoyed it, he spent a lot of time critiquing.
“I thought they did a pretty good job, but they definitely made some mistakes,” he said.
Take the opening scene. While many viewers were fixated on “Danger Zone” by Kenny Loggins, and the planes taking landing on the aircraft carrier, Otto couldn’t help but notice the position the ground crew was in.
“There was a group of guys in yellow shirts right near the catching cable. In the Navy no one would ever be near the cable because if it snapped, it can cut someone in half,” he said.
There was also the scene where Kelly McGinnis explained to the students about the enemies new F5E, however, an F5E was never shown in the movie. “She talked about the F5E but then they showed an A4E,” he said.
He also had some complaints about the Maverick character. Otto said that while in the movies the pilots were shown as arrogant, “In the real school I couldn’t think of any pilot who was full of themselves.”
He said the antics that Cruise’s character pulled off would never have been tolerated. Before he was with the school, there was a time when the Blue Angels came to Miramar, California, known as “fighter town USA.”
A lieutenant pilot, who was even the son of an admiral, did some Blue Angel type stunts on a flight, and was grounded for a month.
“Doing something like buzzing the tower would have gotten you grounded instantly,” he said. “I don’t know of any of our pilots ever doing anything like that.”
When the second movie came out this year, Otto went and saw that too. He enjoyed the second movie too, and appreciated that all the scenes were filmed in actual fighter planes.
“In the fist movie I could tell that the cockpit scenes were staged, the new movie was much more real,” he said.
Otto knows that Hollywood has to embellish to make a good story, but he is appreciatory that they were able to shine a light on a place that he spent so much time at.
Following the first movie in 1986, he was invited to speak at Rotary luncheons and to the Kiwanis Club. “They did a good job representing what it was like at the United States Navy Fighter Weapons School,” he said.
Now, looking back 50 years later, Otto said he never would have thought that Top Gun would be as important as it is.
“It is funny to think how it started as a team of 64 guys in an abandoned area of Miramar using leftover planes,” he said.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
