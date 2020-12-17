Maxine Brandon had to spend her Thanksgiving in isolation. Brandon checked into Titusville Area Hospital with COVID-like symptoms two days before turkey day.
While spending her time in isolation, Brandon noticed a merry sight out her window. Around 5:30 p.m. every night, a house near the hospital emergency room entrance would turn on an impressive light display. Brandon said that while she spent her day sleeping and watching television, her day wasn’t complete without the lights. “I looked forward to those lights every night,” she said.
Brandon was in the hospital from Nov. 23 until Nov. 30. She came in after feeling nauseous, having headaches and cold sweats. When she got her test results back, Brandon was diagnosed with COVID-19, pneumonia and was told she had a kidney stone.
When asked about her time in the hospital, Brandon didn’t talk about the treatment or how she felt, she talked about boredom. “Isolation is isolation,” she said. “You can’t do anything or see anyone.” There were a few ways that she kept herself entertained including puzzle books, television and an iPad.
Brandon said that her week can be described in four words, “I slept a lot.” No matter the device used for distraction, Brandon said nothing made her feel what she felt when she looked out her window. “When you are stuck with nothing to look at, those lights make you feel pretty good,” she said.
After being discharged from the hospital, Brandon told her son about her experience in the hospital. After being moved by his mother’s words, her son, Jeremy Brandon, posted on Facebook thanking the owner of the Christmas decorated house.
The Herald noted the post and decided to do some searching and tracked down the homeowner, Toni Stevenson. The Herald passed along a message from Brandon to Stevenson. Brandon wanted to “give a big thank you for your outstanding lights.”
Stevenson has lived across from the hospital since 1997. When asked about her light display, she said they show those in the community your positive spirit. “Lights bring such joy,” she said. “They show people that you care.”
Stevenson said she had never thought about patients viewing her lights. Until now, she had yet to get a compliment from a patient or staff member but gets plenty from her neighbors.
When asked about the origin of her lights, she immediately mentioned her children P.J. and Braddock. According to Stevenson, her kids would have a contest to see who could outdo the other with Christmas lights.
Stevenson and her family even have a joke about their lights. “My kids said when we turned them on you could probably see them from space.”
Not only could they be seen from space, but also apparently from a hospital window.
When she was told about Maxine Brandon’s story, Stevenson was glad she could help. “It feels nice to give someone something good during a time that tough,” she said.
Stevenson said that luckily her family has avoided contracting the virus. While they have been able to stay healthy, Stevenson herself couldn’t imagine what Brandon was going through in the hospital. “Isolation would just drive me crazy, I am a people-person,” she said.
While Stevenson has not been in isolation, she has tried to limit her exposures this year. To take precautions, her family decided not to travel for Thanksgiving this year.
As Brandon said she used video chat to communicate with her family while hospitalized, Stevenson was using the same technology.
“It was tough not being there but we made sure to FaceTime with the kids,” she said. Stevenson said that Brandon’s story made her realize how lucky she has been.
Stevenson also wished to pass along a message to Brandon. “I am glad that she has recovered. I hope her health continues to improve,” said Stevenson. “I’m glad my lights brought some positive moments in someone’s darkest hours.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
