Before Titusville City Council gets together on Tuesday nights, another group interested in the business of the city gets together to discuss current events — the Titusville City Council Student Input Committee.
Students meet during the school day at Titusville High School, allowing them the chance to voice their opinions on city matters. The committee held its last meeting of the year on Monday, during ninth period, but plans to stay active over the summer.
After new Junior Council members are appointed for next year, with lots of underclassmen attending the meetings, the hope is that the committee will stay for years to come.
The purpose of creating junior positions on council was to get the opinions of the younger generation, city residents who do not have many opportunities to have their voices heard.
As Deputy Mayor Sara Jones, who teaches in the next classroom over, said, when it comes to issues the city is facing “nobody has ever asked them for their opinions before. Titusville’s younger population has never had a public forum before to express their own opinions.”
Junior Councilmen Gavin Griffin and Kat Henderson, with City Manager Neil Fratus sitting next to them, held the final meeting of the year for the Titusville City Council Student Input Committee. The committee follows an agenda that has many of the same items on it as the City Council agenda that is discussed the next day, but the committee also likes to let the students dictate where the conversation goes.
“We have an agenda for today, but as always we like to keep it kind of chill,” said Griffin at the beginning of the meeting. The room full of students discussed a number of issues that have come up during council meetings, including sidewalks, and the Diamond Street Park, a group favorite.
When it came to sidewalks, some input given by the students is the exact type of information that the city would never have known. During the discussion, one student said that the Cross Country Team will use sidewalks for team runs.
This year, during a team run, one of the runners came across an uneven sidewalk, fell and hurt their ankle. Other students said that since Physical Education Class has been moved to the Carter Field Turf, they have to navigate the uneven and dangerous sidewalks any time they go from Titusville High School over to the field for class.
To help City Government, the impact committee decided to do a sidewalk survey through downtown. The students will organize themselves into groups, split up, and walk the downtown sidewalks taking notes, and pictures, of where improvements need to be made.
The city’s downtown park was also discussed. There is a task still to be completed, finding a name for the park. Students threw out potential names, some serious.
The students started a sub-group to discuss public art and provide City Council with three potential ideas.
Taking in all the ideas was City Manager Neil Fratus. Fratus has attended two of the six meetings held by the committee. Fratus said his goal when coming to these meetings isn’t to talk over students and tell them what the city has planned. He mostly sits and absorbs what they say.
“I am here to hear the wonderful ideas and get the opinions of the younger population in the city,” said Fratus. “Personally I think it is fantastic that there is a way for us to hear the concerns they have, and I am glad this was able to get started.”
When Griffin and Henderson were both accepted to be junior members of council, they did not want to use the opportunity to talk about issues that just impacted them.
“I didn’t want to go to council and say what I thought. We wanted to something that would help get other students voices heard,” said Griffin.
The hope is also that those on the committee will gain a greater interest in city government. The junior council positions are given to one junior and one senior. With the senior graduating at the end of the year, it opens up a position for a new student to join council.
That pool of interested students is quite a large one. At Monday’s meeting there was not a single open desk to be filled. That was a surprise to Griffin and Henderson, who were worried about the attendance they might get.
“For the first meeting I had to beg my friends to show up,” said Griffin. “After the first meeting I didn’t have to beg anymore.”
One of those friends was Aidan Stover. Stover has attended most of the committee’s meetings, sticking around after Griffin convinced him to first show up. Stover said the reason he kept showing up was that it allowed him to share some of his ideas, and let him feel that his voice is being heard.
“I come here because it allows me to give my input and opinions on the issues of the city. I think that is important because it gets the youth involved and gives council an option to hear other opinions that aren’t from people on council and those that attend the meetings,” he said. “It is also nice to contribute to the future of Titusville.”
With so many younger students ready to keep the committee going, Titusville’s Junior Councilman Program looks to be in good hands.
“Now that they have a taste of getting their opinions heard, I think they are going to want to continue that, which is great for the city moving forward,” said Fratus.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.