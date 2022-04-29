This Spring and Summer prove to be a busy time for the City of Titusville.
With special events almost every weekend — to name just a few — a gravel bike race coming to town, live shows at the Iron Works, festivals, train excursions — plenty of tourists and visitors should be coming to the Queen City.
When these visitors come to town, city residents should want them to see the city’s best. With that in mind, City Hall and Take Pride in Titusville are teaming up to host their Annual Spring Clean-up, which starts at 9 a.m. Saturday in Scheide Park.
According to Joe Carter, a member and spokesman of Take Pride In Titusville, the group has held a clean-up event in the city since July of 1998. The group always had a clean-up before the Oil Festival in August, but has since added another clean-up to get the city looking pretty for Spring.
“We hold a clean-up in Spring to make the downtown look good for all the runners, bikers, tourists, really everyone who comes to town,” said Carter. “We just want to get things cleaned up so they can see what a wonderful community we have and how much we take pride in it.”
According to City Manger Neil Fratus, who has helped get City Hall involved with the event, it is important to have the city look its best.
“This is something I look forward to all year,” Fratus said. “It is nice to have an event like this to get everyone to work together, and get the city ready or all the wonderful events we have coming up.”
For years, those who are interested have come to the park at 9 a.m. and worked until there is no more work to be done. Carter said those who come to help can do a little work, or stay for hours, whatever they want to do.
Unlike the clean-up before Oil Fest, the Spring clean-up does not involve any “heavy labor.” The volunteers are asked to go around Scheide Park and the main downtown blocks and help clean-up the buildings and sidewalks. The goal is to sweep up the sidewalks, remove garbage and dirt, and make everything look a little bit better.
Those who plan on cleaning up the city are asked to bring their own tools, but for those who may not own a broom, rake, shovel or other simple equipment, the city will be providing some. The city will also have a dump truck on site to help carry away what is cleaned up.
Carter said the before and after of the downtown on clean-up day can be astounding, even though they are just using some brooms, shovels and rakes.
As someone who travels a lot in the area, Carter passes through lots of towns. It doesn’t take long when driving through to see which towns really care about their community, and those that don’t.
“I drive through a lot of communities through northwestern Pa. for my work. You can tell the communities that have pride and want to make sure their town and parks look really good, and you can tell the communities that don’t,” said Carter. “You don’t really want to stop there and enjoy their restaurants and parks.”
Carter considers Titusville a community that cares, and said this event helps those who care make this town really shine.
If making the city look better isn’t enough of a draw, Carter said that the group of dedicated volunteers always have a good time, and are always looking for others to join the fold.
Carter said the event is a great way to meet some people you might not know, and have a good time working together.
“One of the best things about this event is getting to network with the other people of the community,” said Carter. “It’s a great opportunity to meet new people and learn new things. I’ve learned something every time I do it.”
Those organizing the clean-up are hoping that this year local businesses will take part in helping the city look good. Both Fratus and Carter mentioned that they would love to see business owners either before or during the clean-up take some time to make their business look it’s best.
“We have had some business owners do a good job cleaning windows, sweeping sidewalks, doing little things to make their shop look more presentable,” said Carter.
One business that will be helping out is the Titusville Moose Lodge. The Moose will be providing free hotdogs, chips and water to those who participate.
“The reason we are doing this is we like to participate and give back to our community,” said Donald Tucker, an administrator for the club.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
