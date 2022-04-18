In a representative democracy, all politicians are supposed to represent an equal population. Every 10 years, as new census data is released, political maps are redrawn, to make sure that political representation matches the changing landscape.
Following some wrangling, and before this year’s primary elections, Pennsylvania’s political districts were changed. For Titusville, that meant going from being a part of the 65th Pennsylvania House District to the 64th House District.
That means come November, Titusville will no longer be represented by State Representative Kathy Rapp (R-65th) as it is part of R. Lee James’ (R-64th) new district.
When it comes to redistricting, this is not Rapp’s first time. For the past 10 years, Rapp has represented Warren County, the “Tionesta side” of Forest County and the eastern portion of Crawford County.
Before 2010, the last time the census data changed the districts, Rapp represented part of McKean county. As she put it, when redistricting struck, she lost McKean and the eastern side of Forest, and added Titusville.
For a representative who likes to get out and connect with her constituents, this process can take a toll.
“It (redistricting) is always tough if you are a legislator who is out and about because a lot of your constituents become friends,” said Rapp. “But your mindset has to be that I am very thankful that I had the opportunity to serve the people that were part of the current district, but I am looking forward to meeting the new people and serving the people of the new district.”
It is not just new people that can provide challenges, but also new geography. Rapp said legislative districts are supposed to be compact.
As a representative of rural areas, rural districts tend to be larger than urban and suburban districts. Even though her current district is large, it was manageable.
With redistricting, that has changed. “It is hard for anyone to say this district is compact,” said Rapp.
Even as the areas she represents have changed, Rapp said that the core issues that her constituents face are still the same.
Throughout her tenure as a representative, Rapp said she has always wanted to protect freedom and the principles that this country was founded on.
She said that she knows where her rights come from, and it isn’t from government, but God, the creator. She is thankful that both her current and new district are comprised of many people who share these beliefs, people who are “like-minded conservatives.”
Keeping the beliefs and principles of Northwest Pennsylvania in mind, over the past 10 years, Rapp has fought for the people of this region. From the first day she took over the Titusville region, Rapp said she has tried to help revitalize the area.
When she started representing Titusville, one of the first hurdles she had to tackle was the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville. Rapp said that the university was under threat of closing.
After contacting the government relations department at Pitt, Rapp met with the Pitt Board of Trustees, and tried to facilitate a conversation. They talked about how to keep the university here, what changes needed to be made and how to draw students in. Ten years later, the university is still in town.
When Rapp works on legislation, she said she always tries to keep the values of her constituents in mind. When it comes to northwestern Pennsylvania, and rural communities, the issues of broadband, the oil and gas industry, pro-life and freedom come to mind.
As Chairman of the Pro-Life Caucus and the Chairman of the Health Committee, Rapp has tried to keep those values in legislation that she supports.
Some bills that Rapp has been a part of, that she is proud to have supported, include a tele-mental health bill, a bill that requires solar companies decommission sites, and an anti vaping for schools bill, nursing shortages and many others.
When the pandemic struck in 2020, it posed challenges to America, but also American freedom. Throughout the past two years, Rapp said she has been proud of her work defending freedom.
Rapp was part of a lawsuit that challenged mask mandates after the state emergency order had been stopped. She said she knew that people in this area were tired of lockdowns and government control, and had to do something.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court eventually ruled in favor of ending the mandate.
Rapp said another great tragedy of the pandemic, arguably the “most tragic” aspect, was that people in care facilities had to die alone. There were rules in place that would not allow visitors when someone was in a care facility.
Rapp was the primary sponsor on the Essential Care Giver Act, that allowed a designated care giver access to visit a loved one.
Rapp said it is hard to summarize the past 10 years of work that she has put in for rural Pennsylvania and the people of the Titusville area. She said Titusville is like so many other rural communities that are losing population, in need of people to work and that has schools facing serious issues.
“One thing about rural Pennsylvania, the people live locally in the community,” she said. “I am very proud to have represented Titusville and this area.”
With Rapp no longer representing this city as of November, the Titusville area will now look to Representative James.
In an email to The Herald, representative James said, “I am pleased to have this new opportunity to serve Titusville and the surrounding four townships as your State Representative. As part of my 64th District, my team and I hope to deliver the same high quality service as you have come to expect from Representative Rapp. Over the next several months, I plan to walk portions of Titusville and Crawford County to introduce myself. We have some organizing to do as well, and will communicate significant events through local media. I also invite those interested to sign on to my website for current information. The address is repjames.com.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.