Crawford County Commissioner Francis Weiderspahn can’t walk more than five feet at the Crawford County Fair without hearing “how’s it going Francis?”
He can’t go 10 feet without someone stopping him for a quick chat, and usually a crowd will form. Weiderspahn is now seeing his fame extend beyond the limits of the fairground, and even beyond the county limits.
Weiderspahn was honored on Monday with the Outstanding Commissioner/Council Member Award from the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania.
“I’m thrilled and honored to get such an award,” said Weiderspahn, who spoke to The Herald at the fair on Wednesday.
It was only fitting that the honor was bestowed on him at the fairground, and on his birthday.
“There’s not a better place to get an award like this. I have always promoted and loved the fair. It has been a big part of my life,” he said. “And to have it be on my birthday too, I won’t be able to top a birthday like this.”
This was not the first birthday that Weiderspahn has spent at the fair, and it certainly won’t be his last. Weiderspahn moved to Crawford County when he was just seven years old. He started showing dairy cows at the fair when he was eight.
His wife, Cheryl, a former Four Star Homemaker winner, said that when he was 18 there was just one thing Weiderspahn wanted to do to celebrate, go down to the fair and register to vote at the Republican booth.
The fair is actually the reason that Weiderspahn entered politics years later. Weiderspahn was involved with the fair’s dairy committee when they needed a new facility. The committee worked hand-in-hand with the commissioners to get that facility built.
“Seeing what they do really sparked interest for me, although I had always liked the idea of going into politics,” Weiderspahn.
Not wanting to go against an incumbent, Weiderspahn waited until some retirements to run. As he would say, thanks to his wife, he won the election.
“First off, she got me elected,” he said. As a businesswoman who used to market her clothing pattern business, he said she went from marketing her patterns to “learning how to market me.”
Once he became an incumbent himself, the work that Weiderspahn did in office allowed him to get elected three times.
Over his time as commissioner, Weiderspahn has helped build a new judicial center, and revamp the county courthouse. He is also proud of how the commissioners have handled running the county through the COVID-19 pandemic, and the way“s they have managed spending CARES Act and American Rescue Plan Funding Act funds.
“I’m almost 70, and am glad of what I have accomplished,” he said.
Throughout his entire tenure as a county commissioner, Weiderspahn has always tried to make sure one group, who are often forgotten in politics, has been represented — the farmers.
Weiderspahn and his wife have lived on a beef and dairy farm south of Cochranton since 1989. An example of keeping farmers in mind has been the rural broadband project taken on by the commissioners.
Weiderspahn said part of the reason that he ran was to make sure the interests of the farmers were kept in mind. He said that for as long as he can remember there has always been one commissioner from the rural areas with an agricultural background.
“The majority of this county is rural and agriculture is important here,” he said. “Farmers and agriculture should always be kept in mind.”
When it comes to taking care of the issues of the county, some would say that Weiderspahn uses a farmer’s mentality.
“Francis has always taken care of his land and his cattle. He is responsible for them. Public servants have to be responsible for the people that they serve,” said George Greig, former Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture. “Farmers solve problems on their farms, and Francis has solved problems and finds solutions for the people and their issues. Francis has been an outstanding commissioner.”
Weiderspahn’s counterparts, commissioners Eric Henry and Christopher Soff also had kind words to share. Commissioner Henry said that Weiderspahn does “the most important thing you can do as a commissioner, be calm and have a good demeanor.” He also added that Weiderspahn “is always willing to listen.”
Commissioner Soff said that Weiderspahn is “one of the most decent and honorable people I have ever know.” Soff said he is “blessed” to call him both a colleague and a friend, and that Weiderspahn “is a wonderful ambassador for Crawford County.’
Even though Weiderspahn received a trophy that his wife said “looks like an Emmy or a Grammy,” in classic fashion, the highlight of his week would still be spending time with his grandchildren at the fair, or relaxing at his camper called “Camp Commish” at night once the fair has wound down.
Unlike others who come and go, the Weiderspahns spend the entire week at the fair, and they don’t miss a second of it.
Right next to his CCAP trophy will sit his first place ribbon for the zucchini he entered into the fair competition, and the second place ribbon for the second cut hay.
Still, nobody is perfect, as the commissioner didn’t receive any awards for his string beans.
Weiderspahn said this will be his last term as county commissioner, as many of the projects he has worked on are winding down, and his age is still going up.
Less time spent fixing the problems of the county should mean more time focusing on his string beans.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
