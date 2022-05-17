Jimmy and Cathe Miller might have been surprised, but no one else in the room seemed to be when the couple’s Main Street Market was named the Business of the Year by the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce.
The announcement capped off the chamber’s 109th Anniversary Celebration Thursday evening at the Barrow-Civic Theatre.
“This is a complete surprise,” Jimmy Miller said with his wife by his side. “Oh boy. We’ve been at it a long, long time.”
According to the nomination criteria, the ideal honoree will have been in business for more than five years; be known as a business that gives back to the community, such as volunteer hours or donations; and be known for how they treat their staff.
“I think you all agree that we are fortunate in Venango County to have so many wonderful, thoughtful, community-minded business owners. And this year’s winner is just such an example of that,” chamber director Jodi Lewis said before naming the Main Street Market as the honoree.
“Every employee makes sure to treat customers the same as they would treat their family,” Lewis said. “Every family member will tell you that they keep the business open because it makes them happy. Our business owners support the community where they are located as well as so many families and organizations in our county and surrounding counties.”
Lewis also listed the Millers hosting of the “Liars’ Club” on weekday mornings and music on Saturday nights, and their famous beef sticks as just a few of the reasons the chamber picked the storied Polk business for the honor.
Jimmy Miller and his bluegrass band The Pine Valley Boys were the entertainment for the event. “Maybe I needed you to play some music to make sure you would be here tonight,” Lewis said with a smile as she watched the Millers walk hand-in-hand to the front of the room while the crowd gave them a standing ovation.
The local political leadership was on hand to add their congratulations. Sen. Scott Hutchinson and Rep. R. Lee James both awarded the Millers with formal salutations from their respective state governmental branches.
Hutchinson added the adjectives exemplary, grace and distinction when passing on his congratulations. “It’s all motivated by the customers. It’s evident as soon as you walk in the door,” he said.
James pointed to Jimmy Miller’s legendary sense of humor as well as the couple’s noted fresh meat selection, “for which they are quite famous,” adding that it is a “richly deserved recognition.”
The Venango County commissioners capped off the remarks with a proclamation of their own.
“I can’t think of anyone that’s more deserving, especially for what you did for the community during COVID,” commissioner Mike Dulaney said.
Commissioner Chip Abramovic, who is good friends with the Millers, took the moment to point out how important the couple is to the community and to himself.
It was appropriate to have the politicians on hand for the announcement, according to commissioner Sam Breene. “If you are going to run for state office, you (apparently) have to go to the Main Street Market and kiss the ring of Jimmy Miller,” he joked.
The Millers’ daughters, Amy Servin and Sally Miller, were on hand for the announcement. “Both of these girls worked in the store from the time they could work,” Jimmy Miller noted proudly as they all came together for a picture.
“We’ve done well. We’ve been blessed with a great staff. We have great people,” he said.
