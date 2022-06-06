There is something special about a community gathering in a public park, coming together and listening to area artists play live music.
Not only are the Concerts in the Park, which start back this Monday at 6 p.m. in Scheide Park, the Titusville Council on the Art’s most popular event, but also their longest standing tradition.
“These concerts not only give the community the opportunity to see a performer they might not otherwise see,” said Sarah Miller, the council’s executive director. “It really helps give Titusville summers that small town feel.”
For the first time in years, since the COVID-19 pandemic first reared its ugly head, rain will no longer force the music to stop. This year if inclement weather happens to be on the Monday forecast, the concerts will move just across the street to The Parkside.
This coming Monday, Titusville residents will finally get their chance to become Higbillys, when fiddler and country music artist Chris Higbee graces the stage of the Scheide Park gazebo starting at 7 p.m. Although if you have been to a Higbee concert before, you know that his fiddle and high energy won’t be confined to just the stage, as he will be rocking through the crowd getting everyone going.
“When I play, I want to raise the bar that the audience expects to see at a live concert,” said Higbee. “I bring energy, passion, and I am really good at playing the fiddle. I’ve worked really hard to be able to say that.”
Higbee has been playing the fiddle since he was seven-years-old, although back when he started learning he called it the violin. The reason he started playing the fiddle is a reason that men have had since the beginning of time.
“I learned to play the violin because the girl next door played the violin.” he said. “And she was hot.”
Since learning to play the instrument, the chords have taken him everywhere. He played in band when he was in high school, he went to college and studied musical education. The fiddle took him around the world playing with orchestras.
Higbee has played big venues and booked hundreds of gigs. If you ask him what his favorite part of playing is, he won’t say the crowds, millions of views on social media or the paychecks, it is the other fiddler that will be joining him on the stage Monday.
“I’ve played half time of Steelers games, and there is nothing that compares to playing with my son,” he said. “He’s gonna take my job one day.”
Early on in his journey with the fiddle, Higbee had the chance to join his father on stage. Playing with his father was one of the highlights of his life. When Higbee had a son of his own, there was a goal.
“Playing with my son was something I always dreamed of. It means everything to me,” he said.
The concert on Monday is right up Higbee’s alley. Higbee loves playing for crowds that haven’t seen him “rip on the fiddle” before. He is excited to meet everyone, hang out and rock out.
“I plan on blowing them away with a good wholesome show full of great music and fun,” he said.
Higbee and his fiddle will be the first of 10 performers to come to Scheide Park this summer. Starting this Monday, running through August 8, a variety of artists will come to town to show Titusville what they got.
Following Higbee, will be Acoustic Ear Candy, a pop/rock group playing music from the 60s to the 2000s, classic rock group the Porcelain Bus Drivers, Titusville’s own Bridge Studios, 50s and blues group Matty B Trio, the Carl Olson Trio, bluegrass band Tiger Maple Strings Band, Rooftop Project playing some easy listening music, country and rock group Route 8 and 80s rock group Vegas.
When Miller and the council on the arts look to fill out the summer lineup, there are a few different criteria they look for. The council likes to bring some new artists to the gazebo, like Higbee, but also some favorites from years past, like the Carl Olson Trio and Route 8. As this is a community concert series, Miller also wants a variety of genres, “So we can reach everyone’s favorite type of music.”
No matter if the band playing seems like your cup of tea, Miller encourages all in the Titusville area to come out and enjoy the talented performers together. An aspect that Miller loves about the concerts in the park is the variety of people that come to dance, sing and listen to music together.
“You see young families, little kids and senior citizens all coming together, these concerts bring our small community together,” she said.
