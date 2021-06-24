The Titusville Herald is seeking community news correspondents, sometimes affectionately referred to as “country letter writers.”
We are looking for people who like to tell a story. It could be someone who is knowledgeable about the history of their town. It might be someone who isn’t familiar but wants to learn and inform others about the past and present happenings where they live.
The main ingredient needed is the voice of the writer. Each of our current community correspondents have their own unique style and connection to their community. We’d like to expand on that to provide our readers with an informative and entertaining way to connect with their community.
Writing expertise is not required. A willingness to learn and improve those skills is.
Photography skills need not be of an expert level either, but photos are a great way to tell a story. We welcome experts but are happy to help the amateur hone their skills.
Country letters are published once a week in The Herald. They often include a list of events happening in the letter writer’s community each week in order to keep local residents informed.
But, what we hope to find is a few writers who want to convey a bit more than information. This region has much to offer. Whether you’re passion is cooking, the outdoors, the history of the area, or anything of interest, consider sharing that with our readers.
If you think you could be the voice of your town, borough or village, let us know. We’d love to hear from you.
For more information, call Lorri Drumm, Herald managing editor, at (814) 827-3634 or email ldrumm@titusvilleherald.com.
