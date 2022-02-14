Those who have been watching the 2022 Winter Olympics have seen athletes competing on man-made piles of snow.
Although Titusville is not hosting any winter sports competitions, up until Thursday they had the venues to do it.
The City contracted trucks to remove piles of snow from three city snow dump sites, and hope that with the snow sites clear, they can finally clear downtown sidewalks of snow for good.
With the amount of snow that the City has received over the past month, they needed somewhere to put it. The City used three lots, two owned by the City and one by a local business owner, to pile up snow that had been cleared from downtown roads and streets.
The snow collection sites were located at the Diamond Park greenspace, the site of the future David L. Weber Memorial Garden and at the Titusville Iron Works.
With the snow piles at the deposit sites growing to close to 20 feet, the City contracted three local companies to help take the snow from downtown, and get it to a spot near the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Public Works Director Chris Roofner told The Herald that around 150 truckloads were required to get the deposit sites clear.
When a break in the snowy weather presented itself, Roofner wanted to get the snow out as quickly as possible. With flooding on area residents minds after Church Run wreaked havoc on the City in July, Roofner said that these large piles aren’t flood concerns.
“With that much snow, it can’t melt fast enough to be a flood risk. The concern is garbage,” he said.
When you have large piles of snow, buried, there is a lot of trash and debris picked up during snow removal.
“When that snow melts you would be surprised the amount of garbage, salt and gravel it leaves behind,” said Roofner.
If left to melt naturally, Roofner said it wouldn’t surprise him if it took until June to go away.
While this is normally a standard practice for the City, a lack of severe winters has led to seven years straight where the Public Works Department has not had to remove snow from the City in this manner.
“It’s been so long I think people forgot what we have to do,” said Roofner.
Roofner said that the standard process is after a heavy snow, city crews go out and plow the roads to open up traffic. That work can continue all day, as long as snow keeps falling.
Once the snow has stopped coming down, city crews go to work between 4 and 6:30 a.m. to clear streets and sidewalks of snow that has piled up. That snow is then taken to the deposit sites. This allows crews to work faster and more efficiently, where equipment does not have to sit and wait.
This year, Roofner and his crew had an advantage they usually do not have, undeveloped lots in close proximity. Roofner said that the empty lots, which will be turned into a garden and park, allowed the City to use all their machines at once.
Usually they have the smaller equipment, the skid steer loaders, collect the snow in the middle of the roads, then have the big front end loader come through and haul that away.
With the deposit sites close by, the skid steers could continue to clean the streets, knowing that the front end loader would be back soon. In previous years they would have to wait for the big equipment to make its way to where the snow was dumped, which for the big machines can take a while.
Roofner described it like a broom and dustpan. The deposit sites acted like a dustpan. Instead of getting one broom sweep in and taking that to the trash, the deposit sites let the brooms do all the work at once, allowing the City to use the front end loaders and dump trucks at one time.
“By putting the snow in lots, we were able to load for 16 hours straight,” said Roofner.
Not only did this save the City time, it also saved money. With the contracted trucks being paid by the hour, the more you can load at one time, the less the City has to pay to the contractors.
According to City Manager Neil Fratus, the City puts $2,500 in the budget every year for snow removal. Fratus said that this year’s removal will cost the City slightly more than the $2,500, but the lack of needing to pay the last seven years “has us still ahead of the game.”
Now that the city deposit sites are clear, Roofner and his team will start back at square one.
The Public Works Department will now get the skid steers out again to clear city sidewalks and plow buildup, before again placing them in the three empty lots.
“Our goal is to get downtown open and clear so that city residents can park and walk freely without having to avoid the snow and ice,” said Fratus.
He said he is happy with the work that the Public Works Department has done over the past month, and noted that Titusville, unlike other cities in the region, have not had to close streets or limit parking to get the snow out of town.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
