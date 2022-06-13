While interacting with some knife enthusiasts, Randy Bell, was quick to pull out his gator knife. When both blades are extended, the knife looks like an alligator with an open mouth, and his wife liked that.
For Bell, and the dozens of knife enthusiasts who gathered at Great Eastern Cutlery’s 16th annual rendezvous, while some may think they come here for the blades, they really come for the memories.
Bell had father - son blades, father - daughter blades, even father and son-in-law blades. “What I didn’t have was a husband and wife blade, and she really liked this one,” said Bell.
It took less than five minutes of conversation for to name all the different aspects about the knife that she liked. Bell is an engineer for Great Eastern, where he and the rest of the team build stories like this into every knife they make.
Few blades, however have more stories behind them than the annual rendezvous blades. The company makes 50 of these specialty knives, then never make that same knife again. These special blades always have some sort of historical significance.
For collectors like Gary Kifer, they arrive at the factory, located at 701 E Spring St, days before the doors to the factory open, where they can get a hold of the rare creation.
Kifer arrived in Titusville Wednesday night, and for 36 hours waited outside the front doors for his chance to purchase this year’s rendezvous special. Smoking on a cigar, which was far from his first, Kifer said that he was first in line, just as he has been year after year.
“I’ve been sitting here since 9 p.m. Wednesday night,” Kifer said. “It’s tradition. I’ve been doing it for so long it would be odd to me not be first.” Kifer had a camping chair out, with plenty of drinks and food to last him.
Year after year, it is getting harder for Kifer to be first in line. According to Kifer, demand has been rising for GEC knives, which he said are “the most hands-on made knives in the country with the highest quality control standards.”
While talking about the knives, Bell said as an engineer he has made changes that are thinner than a human hair, and pulled out a couple stands of his own to prove the point.
The quality of the knives, combined with their collectibility, has made the GEC Rendezvous a mandatory event for knife lovers. Some collectors had traveled from as far as Georgia, Texas and all over the east coast to get in line.
One of the new wave of collectors, although he can no longer be considered new to the GEC knife scene is Logan Stout. This is Stout’s ninth rendezvous, if you could the unofficial non-dezvous that the collectors held when GEC did not hold the rendezvous in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
What Stout likes about GEC knives, and keeps him coming back, is the commitment the company has to creating knives that are both works of art and pieces of history. Among the knives that Stout brought with him was his collection of rendezvous knives. What might be his favorite knife in his collection is a rendezvous special that is made out of original old growth pine from a rope factory used for whaling ships. There is also a rendezvous special made from wood from an oil sucker rod, what was used by area oilmen to pull up oil from the wells. If you rub the sucker rod knife, you can still smell the oil.
The event ends with a big picnic, which William Howard, production supervisor at GEC, and son of the founder and owner Bill Howard, said “is a reunion of sorts.”
Great Eastern Cutlery is open today from 7-2:30 p.m. for knife collectors and members of the public to come down, and maybe start the journey to becoming a GEC collector.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
