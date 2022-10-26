With midterm elections just around the corner on Tuesday, Nov. 8, all Titusville residents can cast their votes at the YMCA, located at 505 W. Walnut St.
For more information, call (814) 333-7307, or email voterservices@co.crawford.pa.us.
In the surrounding townships and boroughs in Crawford County, the polling places are as follows:
Hydetown Borough – fire hall, 12666 Main St.
Centerville Borough – fire hall, 39567 Centerville Road
Townville Borough – fire hall, 33441 North Main St.
Spartansburg Borough – fire hall, 330 Main St.
Oil Creek Township – township building, 127 McKinney St.
Troy Township – township building, 36431 Bowmaster Road
Rome Township – township building, 44466 Harrison Road
Athens Township – schoolhouse, 35697 Centerville Road
Steuben Township – township building, 35741 Tryonville Road
Sparta Township – township building, 43262 State Highway 77
Richmond Township – township building, 30031 Highway 408
Randolph Township – fire hall, 11475 State Highway 198
Venango County residents living in the area can cast their ballots in the following polling locations:
Pleasantville Borough and Allegheny Township – fire hall, 57 W. State St.
Cherrytree Township – township building, 1311 Cherrytree Road
Oil Creek Township – township building, 16835 Shreve Run Road
Plum Township – fire hall, 458 Meadville Road
For more information, call the Venango County Voter Registration and Election Services office, at (814) 432-9514.
Southwest Warren County residents can vote at the following polling locations:
Eldred Township – fire hall, 12864 Route 27
Southwest Township – Enterprise United Methodist Church, 266 Enterprise Road
For more Warren County information, call (814) 728-3406.
The nominees for Pennsylvania senator are John Fetterman (Democratic Party), Mehmet Oz (Republican Party), Richard Weiss (Green Party), Daniel Wassmer (Keystone Party of Pennsylvania), and Erik Chase Gerhardts (Libertarian Party).
For Pennsylvania governor, the nominees are Josh Shapiro (Democratic Party), Doug Mastriano (Republican Party), Christina Digiulio (Green party), Jospeh Soloski (Keystone Party of Pennsylvania), and Matt Hackenburg (Libertarian Party).
For Pennsylvania lieutenant governor, the nominees are Austin Davis (Democratic Party), Carrie DelRosso (Republican Party), Michael Bagdes-Canning (Green Party), Nicole Shultz (Keystone Party of Pennsylvania), and Timothy McMaster (Libertarian Party).
The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot or absentee ballot will be Tuesday, Nov. 1.
