By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
Area princesses descended on their “castle” on Saturday to take part in the Titusville YWCA’s Annual Princess Party. The event took place from noon to 1:30 p.m.
The girls were greeted at the door by staff members, some dressed up to look the part, with the phrase, “welcome to our magic day.”
Parents should know that their daughters, amid playing games and doing craft activities, were never in distress from dragons, witches or knights in shining armor, as the event was for girls only and safety was the top priority.
While the girls were equally entertained and pampered, YWCA Executive Director Ashleigh English and her staff made sure each attendee left the event knowing that despite their dress or shoes, with the right demeanor, “everybody is a princess.”
“My mom told me to take off my gloves so they don’t get dirty,” said Allison Hummer, who was building a fruit-loop necklace with her friend Emily DeLong. The two girls, adorned in their princess attire, were among the more around 20 girls who took part in the party.
Besides the necklaces, other area royalty had the opportunity to cross a moat full of alligators, which upon closer inspection may have been a balance beam and stuffed animals. There was also plenty of dancing and, of course, makeovers where girls could choose to match their nails with their dress.
Ashley and Renee Nottingham are sisters in their third year of working the princess party. The two manned the nail station, and taught the princesses to wave their nails and helped choose their favorite colors.
When asked about their favorite part of the party, the sisters said it was a tie between “seeing their beautiful dresses and seeing their beautiful smiles and how happy they are.”
With music playing and pulses rising, the event ended with a balloon drop from the raised track, a yearly favorite for those who take part.
When asked about the festivities, English said they “danced until our feet hurt.” She was happy to see the smiling faces once again, saying that the event went “very well.”
She wanted to thank her staff, who put a lot of time and effort into transforming the gym into a magic wonderland. Despite the extra work, English said her staff were happy to be back with the kids as events have been scarce this year. “Everyone was safe and having a good time,” she said. “We have a lot of fun doing it.”
“One of the things we really missed was our traditions,” said English.
The YWCA is an organization that loves its traditions. From the Father- Daughter Dance, the Mother-Son Dance, Spa Day, May Day Dance to the Princess Party, area residents count on the organization to host these events.
Last year, due to the pandemic, the YWCA’s calendar was not as filled as previous years. The organization decided not to hold its events, which involve public gathering, to make sure none of the families that use the organization’s resources had extra exposure to coronavirus.
For 2021, the YWCA hopes to come back and hold the events they had to cancel. “We want to get back some sense of normalcy,” said English.
Looking forward, the YWCA is planning to host its Easter Egg Hunt later this month. If the weather cooperates families can plan to search for goody- filled eggs on Saturday, March 27.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
