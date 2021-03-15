By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
In April of 2020, with sweeping lock downs and COVID-19 restrictions in place, Pennsylvania entered into the worst unemployment levels since the Great Depression.
According to the Department of Labor and Industry, unemployment reached a Crawford County high of 16.6% of workers unemployed in April of 2020. That number can be compared to 3.8% unemployment in April of 2019.
While higher unemployment benefits and fewer jobs have been reasons that jobs have not completely returned to the area, some well- positioned companies in the area have a need to hire workers to manage their growth.
One local company, Homerwoods Premium Hardwood Flooring, has close to 80 openings they are looking to fill at their factory. Despite an abundance of available workers and higher than normal unemployment levels, the company has been surprised at the difficulty in filling the positions.
With a long history of working with lumber, the Oil Valley region is a place where wood has always been an important resource.
Homerwoods was founded in 1984. Starting with unfinished solid wood flooring, over the past 25 plus years the company has changed and evolved to meet what the current market demands.
Currently, the company’s main seller is their engineered wood flooring. The engineered wood allows for the look and feel of hardwood flooring while still being able to be placed over cement block flooring.
Their path into engineered wood flooring, combined with their signing of a “very-large customer” has allowed Homerwood to grow despite a shrinking economy.
“The hardwood flooring industry is up 10% this year” said Clay Kirkland, plant manager. “Combined with our gaining market share … we are ready to be the largest this company has ever been.”
As the company has traditionally only used a one- shift model, where the plant runs during the day, they are looking for the first time in company history to add second and third shifts.
The company is also hiring through Career Concepts, a staffing company. The company’s plan is to hire all workers through the temp agency.
With unemployment in Crawford County still above the state average, logic says there should be more residents looking for jobs.
Despite the higher unemployment levels, Head of Human Resources for Homerwoods, Beth Repasky said that hiring has been a real challenge.
“I’d be lying if I said COVID hasn’t made it more difficult to recruit,” said Repasky.
While they are still early in the recruiting process, they say the lack of job fairs and other COVID- related issues has made it hard to “get the word out.”
One common misconception that Repasky and her team have been fighting against is the idea that due to the virus, no one is hiring. “There is a perception that there are not a lot of jobs out there,” she said. “But the reality is that’s not the case in every industry.”
Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Statistician Supervisor Lauren Riegel spoke to The Herald on the status of Crawford County employment and how she thinks this area will recover from the pandemic.
Even before the pandemic, Titusville’s employment opportunities have been lacking. According to the state’s third quarter 2020 employment stats, Titusville is listed as a municipality in “long term decline.”
Riegel’s analysis further echoes that sentiment. Even during the pandemic, Crawford County’s unemployment levels compared to the state have mostly held steady.
“Looking back at the last 20 years, the Crawford County unemployment rate was on average approximately six-tenths of a percentage point higher than the statewide rate,” she said. “So the area’s December rate being three-tenths of a point above the statewide rate should not cause alarm and is generally on par.”
The reasoning behind the data can be harder to comprehend. “The question of ‘why’ is more difficult. But in general, many small counties follow this pattern,” said Riegel.
Looking forward to how Crawford County and Titusville can bounce back from the pandemic and the problems caused, Riegel said that the County is at the will of companies like Homerwoods and other manufacturers.
Riegel said that in Crawford County and the surrounding region in particular, there is “a stronger concentration of manufacturing jobs than other areas of the state.”
The industry where their jobs are most plentiful, is also one that can change due to current markets.
Homerwoods, while growing, was subject to slowdowns at the start of the pandemic. Kirkland said that when COVID-19 first affected their business, he had to slow down production so that his employees could be socially distanced.
Coming back in 2021, Riegel expects the manufacturing unemployment to level out as other industries have suffered worse fates.
“That being said, the current jobs downturn/rebound is an exception and the most impact was seen in leisure & hospitality,” she said.
“In general, previous recessionary losses in manufacturing have had lasting impacts on many areas,” said Riegel.
“This amount of job opportunities are not gonna last forever,” Kirkland said. He hopes his company can continue to hire and operate in this area.
He believes that although the area will have to work hard to bounce back from the pandemic, there are few ways to improve an area better than offering good jobs with good wages. “This community needs more jobs for more people,” said Kirkland, “and nothing can improve an area like commercial growth.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
