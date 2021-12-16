The Venango County Board of Commissioners took action at their meeting Tuesday to join other counties in Pennsylvania in their fight against opioid addiction.
The commissioners approved a resolution to join in two separate settlements from lawsuits against major players that helped create the opioid crisis. The county could see up to $2.3 million in annual payments over a period of 18 years.
According to the county solicitor Richard Winkler, there have been a number of lawsuits filed across the country in relation to the opioid crisis. Many of those lawsuits ended in settlements, two of which could benefit the county.
The two suits include one against the distributors of the opioid drugs, and another against Johnson & Johnson and their affiliate companies. The total maximum payout that the state of Pennsylvania could receive from these two lawsuits is close to $1 billion.
Of that more than $1 billion, dollars, the money will be dispersed to counties through a metric. Venango County could see up to $2.3 million, while neighboring Crawford County could see up to $4.6 million.
The payouts are dependent on two factors, the first being that the settlement is approved, the other being that a certain number of counties must join the settlement. There is a threshold, and if not enough counties join, the settlement amounts for the counties could be lessened. The deadline for counties to join is Jan. 2.
According to Winkler, the exact ways the funds can be used have not yet been outlined, but it is expected that it will be used for mitigation.
“The general idea is to mitigate opioid impacts,” said Winkler.
Commissioner Mike Dulaney spoke with The Herald after the meeting and said that he hopes the rules are left flexible enough where the county would be able to address other drug-related issues that are residual from the opioid crisis.
Speaking of the impact that opioids have had on Venango County, the commissioners said that the county has really suffered.
“You would be hard pressed to find a person in this county that hasn’t been touched by the opioid crisis in some way or anther,” said Commissioner Sam Breene.
Breene also mentioned the impact that the crisis has had on the elderly population of the county. Unlike other illicit substances, many get hooked on opioids in completely legal ways.
“You have bottles with your name on it prescribed by physicians that is just as addictive as crack-cocaine,” said Breene.
While the impact of the opioid crisis has had serious consequences for county residents, this is the first time someone is being held accountable for the deaths and lives ruined by the drug. Too often, said the commissioners, did the impacts of the crisis fall on EMS and hospital staff, which in turn left much of the burden of tax payers. “At least someone is paying that isn’t the taxpayers,” said Breene.
The process of holding those accountable has been a long one for Commissioner Chip Abramovic, who was one of the first commissioners to come out against the crisis years ago.
Both he and Breene said that looking at those they know, an entire generation has come through this crisis, and they know too many who didn’t make it through.
Venango County follows suit of neighbor Crawford County in joining the settlement. The Crawford County Commissioners approved joining the settlement at their Dec. 8 meeting.
Crawford County Commissioner Eric Henry said, as the owner of Meadville Ambulance, it is no surprise to anybody the strain that the crisis has had on the EMS and hospital system.
Henry said much like the Venango commissioners that the money helps right the wrongs caused by the crisis.
“I hope the settlement money is used for prevention and eduction and can create new programs to create more solutions for those affected by addiction,” said Henry.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
