By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
CHERRYTREE TOWNSHIP, Venango County—The Cherrytree Township Board of Supervisors held their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday night.
Among the guests at the well-attended meeting was Pete Bruno, of Cypress Creek Renewables. Currently, Cypress Creek has plans to build a 200-acre solar farm at 4200 William Flinn Highway in the township. Bruno said he was at the meeting to answer questions and hear concerns about how Cypress Creek and Cherrytree Township “can move forward together.” Bruno also read a list of concessions the company is willing to make to allow the process to move forward.
Since the topic of solar energy has infiltrated the township, residents have been leary about the prospects of solar in the area. A group of concerned citizens collected signatures for a petition that was adopted by the township supervisors. Included in the petition was a 10-month moratorium on all things solar that began on Oct. 5, 2020.
Originally, the township was concerned about zoning. At the beginning of the meeting, Jamey Miller presented the supervisors with a potential solar ordinance for the township. The ordinance still has to be reviewed by the planning commission, go to the township solicitor, have a public hearing and receive supervisor approval before it would be adopted.
After finalizing administrative action, Bruno addressed those in attendance. He first admitted that Cypress Creek has not been as available as they would like in the township. “We’ve been largely absent,” said Bruno. He continued saying that his company in the future hopes to be more available to answer questions and hear concerns regarding ways both sides can work together. “This is a step for us to course correct,” he said. Bruno then offered up the floor to take questions.
Many of the questions were from citizens who have concerns that Cypress Creek has not done enough to explain things adequately. When asked about how a solar farm can help Cherrytree Township, Bruno said that the proposed solar farm would increase tax revenue from the property by seven or eight times.
Township Supervisor Jim Waugh stepped in saying that he had talked to officials about the increase in revenue and had heard different facts. Waugh brought up that the solar panels would be classified as personal property, not commercial property and that can affect certain tax benefits.
Bruno said he would speak again to the official who gave him the information of the increase in tax revenue and bring those figures to a later meeting.
Tim McGrath has been involved with the township’s solar situation through his work with concerned citizens. McGrath requested clarification and information about a letter that ran in The Herald written by David Weightman, Senior Project Developer for the proposed solar farm.
“The letter he wrote was misleading,” said McGrath. He pointed out that the author said that money would be spent in the township, but McGrath said that was not true. He also voiced concerns over environmental studies.
The concerned citizens group brought up issues that they felt Bruno and Cypress Creek need to do better. Some questions concerned materials in the panels themselves, water wells and pile driving.
It was also said that the solar project would fall under a limited liability corporation, Titusville Solar LLC. While there was confusion surrounding the LLC, Bruno said that it is common practice in the energy industry. Bruno did his best to answer all the questions, but told the citizens that he would be at future meetings and that he is there to help them.
Bruno ended his talk by reading a list of conditions that Cypress Creek was willing to make to further progress and good will. The list included best stormwater management plans that are approved by township engineers, planting trees to block the view of the farm, emergency services training for the site, setbacks, decommissioning bonds, security fences, traffic studies and more.
At this point, it was asked if Cypress Creek would be willing to accept the solar ordinance that had been given to supervisors at the meeting. Bruno said his company could not commit to something they had not yet seen.
In other business, township supervisors voted to accept a turnback agreement with Oakland Township. The agreement has Cherrytree pay $400 per year to Oakland for liquid fuel costs for maintaining a section of Tarr Road.
The next Cherrytree Township meeting will be on Monday, May 3, at 6:30 p.m. Cherrytree Township meetings are held at the Cherrytree Volunteer Fire Department.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
