FRANKLIN — Venango County’s final budget for the year 2021, featuring no increases in taxes, was unanimously approved by the county commissioners during their meeting Tuesday night.
The budget was first proposed at the commissioners’ meeting in November, and county Administrator of Finance and Management Services Diona Brick said Tuesday that there were no “preliminary changes” made to the initial budget proposal.
The final budget calls for a revenue stream of $58,601,649 and expenses totaling $61,657,070 for the 2021 year. Those totals are an increase of about 2.8% for revenue and 4.3% for expenses from the 2020 budget, but the current property tax rate of 6 mills will remain the same next year, according to the budget.
Brick said in November that the roughly $3 million deficit in the budget will be made up by monies saved over the years from various funds, including those for liquid fuels and the county airport, rather than an increase in taxes.
The three main pointsBrick said to take away from the 2021 budget include the stagnant tax rate, increases in salaries for county staff members and no increase in healthcare costs. In November, Brick said she had allotted for a 5% increase for the cost of benefits in the budget, but the commissioners later negotiated for no increase.
“It’s unfortunate that I love it (the budget) so much, but I would be happy to chat with anybody who wants to chat about it,” Brick said.
The commissioners also certified the tax base – the assessed value of total taxable parcels in the county – which Brick said totaled $2,038,593,665 this year.Non-taxable and exempt parcels totaled $426,386,150, and those totals combined represent an increase of less than 0.01% in the values from last year, according to Brick.
In other business of the commissioners Tuesday, the commissioners voted to move ahead with a rehabilitation plan for the Miller Farm Bridge that runs over Oil Creek in Oil Creek State Park.
County Planning Commission Director Jason Ruggiero told the commissioners they needed to sign a reimbursement agreement with PennDOT to help give them the authority to move ahead with the project, which Commissioner Albert Abramovic said has been in the works for years
