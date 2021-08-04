When the weather warms and the days get longer, Titusville residents start to flock to the gazebo in Scheide Park on Monday nights.
Rock and Roll, blues, jazz and country are all genres that could come out of the speakers, as those who attend are always treated to a wide variety of acts. This year has seen the return of big crowds who have enjoyed some music and culture, after COVID restrictions shaped last year’s performances.
While the concerts were planned to end this coming Monday, a rainout reschedule will see the shows run an extra week, ending on Aug. 16.
Monday night saw the Max Schang’s Trio of Blues give a concert that had the audience feeling the rhythm — and even had the audience whistle along. This was the eighth installment this summer, after the first concert, “Necessary Experience,” was rained out.
Tammie Jones, Roger Tenney and Sandy Gulick have been coming to the shows in Scheide Park together for at least the past three years. The three really appreciate the fact that they can get together, take some chairs down to the park, and listen to music while seeing friends.
“It’s live and outside, “ said Gulick, “And we have a great park to to listen in too.”
The three say they appreciate the quality of the bands and the variety of music they can hear at the shows. “You never know what to expect,” said Tenney.
They were all really impressed with the quality of bands they have heard this year, and said it has been the best lineup since they started coming. The group especially liked the Route 8 Band and the Porcelain Bus Drivers. When they really get into the music, Tenney said “You might even see us dance, although it might not be a pretty sight.”
Moving forward, they said that they want to see the Council on the Arts stay the course and keep the same variety and band quality they have expected to see. They want to keep seeing a good atmosphere, and music that isn’t too loud. “It’s the perfect sound,” said Jones.
This year has seen the Concerts in the Park return to more of what Titusville residents had known before the pandemic. According to Council on the Arts Executive Director Sarah Miller, the attendance has backed that up. “The crowd size has increased to what it had been.”
The park full of chairs when the music starts is a welcome sight to those in Titusville.
Leah Carter, the Council on the Arts Vice President, said that the concert series has become a Titusville tradition, and something people have worked into their calendars.
“It’s become a part of people’s summer plans,” Carter said. She also said that she has seen a more diverse age group attend this year’s concerts, seeing more families enjoying the music and more kids running around.
Miller said that the concert series’ long history is something that makes attracting residents to the park easier.
“People have learned that when they hear music, they come to the gazebo. We don’t have to push to get them here,” she said.
When the people of Titusville hear the music, they head out to take in the quality entertainment. They bring chairs and buy hot dogs. Back again to help keep the concert goers fed, is the Titusville Historical Society.
Past President and member of the Historical Society, Chris Fiely said the group is glad that the concert series has returned to mostly normal.
Last year, when attendance had to be capped and restrictions were in place, he said the lack of fundraising really hurt the group. This year, with crowds back, their sales have also returned.
Fiely said they hit a new record of concession sales when the Route 8 Band played on July 19.
The Historical Society doesn’t use the event just as a fundraiser, but also a way to connect with the community.
“It is not only a fundraiser, but a way to get exposure,” said Fiely, “People come up and ask about artifacts they might have at home. It keeps our visibility up.”
While they might not be able to bring back their sundae bar just yet, the group is still happy to have the chance to sell concessions and interact with the residents.
“We appreciate the Council on the Arts for letting us do this, and the City of Titusville,” said Fiely.
A staple of the concert series over the years has been rain. The weather this summer, for the most part, has held up for the Council on the Arts, who host the concert series.
“The weather has cooperated this year,” said Miller. Even when there has been rain in the forecast though, like when the Erie Philharmonic came to town, Miller said, “People held out.”
The next installment of the Concerts in the Park will see the country band New Direction come to the Scheide Park Gazebo on Aug. 9.
That show will be followed by the final performance of the year, when rock variety band Necessary Experience will make up their rained out date on Aug. 16.
