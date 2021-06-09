By Owen Krepps
Herald Intern
CHERRYTREE TOWNSHIP, Venango County — The Cherrytree Township Planning Commission met Monday evening to finalize an ordinance related to the proposal of a 200-acre solar farm at 4200 William Flinn Highway.
After an hour-long meeting, the planning commission passed the ordinance to the board of supervisors.
With land in Cherrytree reasonably priced and close to a high-density powerline, solar companies have flocked to the area.
Monday’s meeting was the latest in multiple meetings concerning the topic of solar farms in the township.
The proposal to build solar farms in Cherrytree was finalized with Cypress Creek Renewables. The lease on the land with landowners was set to 40 years as power lines are not always permanent and may need to be moved.
The meeting was called to order with Jamey Miller providing a slideshow presentation of the legal ramifications needed to put solar farms in Cherrytree. Topics discussed included safety precautions such as distance from residential houses and fire safety.
An educational session about the difference between Accessory Solar Energy System (ASES) and Principal Solar Energy System (PSES) was also a part of the presentation.
The PSES version of these solar farms is to be placed around Cherrytree with the maximum amount of land being 500 acres. 90% of the energy gained from these solar farms would be put back into the local community in which the farms are located.
Tim McGrath then came up to present a map of Venango County and how the addition of solar farms would impact the land. He mentioned that there were limited places to put the solar farms with obstacles such as the airports and Oil Creek State Park.
“You don’t want to be on a plane and the pilot can’t see because the solar panels are shooting light directly into his eyes,” said McGrath, a member of the Concerned Citizens of Cherrytree.
After the presentation, the commission opened up the floor to questions, in which the attendees of the meeting had many.
Some raised voices were heard between Miller and Cherrytree resident Ron Stewart about the ordinance of the solar farms.
The argument in place was that the ordinance would be submitted that night to the supervisors. Stewart argued that this was not enough time for the community to band together and fight this action.
Miller and McGrath countered by reminding the public that discussion about the solar farms started in October of 2020.
The meeting wrapped up after an hour to prepare for the regularly scheduled Cherrytree Township meeting. The planning commission gave a handout sheet for questions and concerns about the solar farms’ development.
The ordinance was then officially voted on by the three members of the planning commission and submitted to the board of supervisors.
“Every single number in the ordinance was not pulled out of thin air,” McGrath said, reinforcing his beliefs in the solar farms.
Cherrytree will hold its next regularly scheduled monthly meeting in early July of 2021.
