The Herald
The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub received two national higher education advertising awards for marketing videos that were produced last year.
Pitt-Titusville received Silver and Bronze awards in the Digital Video Ad – More than 2 Minutes category in the 36th Annual Educational Advertising Awards program. Pitt-Titusville received a Silver award for its first-ever virtual open house video. The Bronze award was earned for a video featuring Pitt-Titusville alumna Janet Sabol, one in a series of alumni testimonials.
The awards represent the first Pitt-Titusville has received from the Annual Educational Advertising Awards program, the largest educational advertising awards competition in the United States. The competition received more than 2,000 entries this year from 1,000 colleges, universities and secondary schools from all 50 states and several countries.
The virtual open house video was designed for prospective students who were unable to come to campus for in-person tours and interviews because of the COVID-19 safety precautions put in place by the University of Pittsburgh. The video features Ashley Petrick and Robin Wise, graduates of Pitt-Titusville’s nursing program, as well as Elizabeth Flickner, visiting instructor of nursing. The vocal talent was provided by Jennifer Losi, a regular in the animated voiceover community and a featured actor in shows such as Sword Art Online and Kakegurui.
Both videos were created by Wes Eastin, Pitt-Titusville’s marketing and communications coordinator, who began working at the hub in the spring of 2020. The virtual visit video was produced, in part, by Captain Crazy Production’s founder, Imoto Harney, with additional photography provided by Pittsburgh native Brian Brennfleck.
“These creative videos clearly illustrate the amazing things that are happening on the Titusville campus and how valuable a nursing degree from Pitt-Titusville is to the success of our alumni and to the provision of health care in our community,” said Dr. David Fitz, interim executive director of the hub.
Both videos are featured on Pitt-Titusville’s website and can be found at titusville.pitt.edu/admissions/virtually-visit.
