By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
MEADVILLE — Two Titusville businesses were mentioned as potential funding recipients during Wednesday morning’s Crawford County Commissioner work session.
Under the planning portion of the meeting, Crawford County Planning Commission Director Zachary Norwood brought Henderson Electric and Strawbridge Pools Inc. to the attention of the commissioners.
Both businesses may receive $10,000 in relief from the Small Business Assistance requisition. The funds will be paid through the City of Titusville’s Community Development Block Grant program.
Norwood said that both businesses had been approved for the funding by Titusville City Council.
According to the Department of Community and Economic Development, the program will provide grants ranging from $5,000 to $50,000 to small businesses that have been economically impacted by COVID-19.
Both businesses were asked for comment but neither responded to The Herald by the time of publication.
In other business, the commissioners ratified an agreement with the Economic Progress Alliance of Crawford County to allow the organization the administration of the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program funds.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
