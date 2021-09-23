After an eventful summer, filled with storms, floods, festivals and high temperatures, some Titusville residents welcome the beginning of Autumn, which officially started today.
While many consider summer to be the time to take vacations and keep busy, the region offers a plethora of activities and places to enjoy the cooler weather and colored leaves.
Speaking of leaves, pickup in the City of Titusville will start in late October/ early November by city crews and Raccoon Refuse.
Whether it be apple picking, a foliage train ride, parade, or getting lost in a maze, the change in temperature shouldn’t be keeping those in Titusville indoors.
If too many hours on the couch has you inspired to try some activities, Executive Director of the Crawford County Convention And Visitors Bureau Victoria Soff said, “There are a lot of fun things do be doing in Crawford County.”
“Just because it’s past Labor Day doesn’t mean there aren’t fun things going on,” said Soff.
One of her personal favorite ways to welcome in autumn is spending time outside in the crisp fall air. She noted an assortment of different places to do just that, starting with some local attractions.
According to SmokyMountains.com and The Keystone, there are different peak times for fall leaves around the state. For Crawford County, they started to turn on Sept. 20. The peak time for viewing starts on Oct. 18.
When taking advantage of peak leaf conditions, there are different types of transportation that can take visitors around Titusville, allowing them to take in views of the town. There is an old mode, and another is brand new.
The historic Oil Creek & Titusville Railroad still has spots open for its fall foliage trains and murder mystery special trains. The railroad, with authentic historic cars allows visitors to snake along Oil Creek taking in all the different colored leaves.
If a train is too old school for you, Titusville Seg Tours is a different type of ride. Soff said that Titusville Seg Tours is offering a Murder and Mayhem tour that takes visitors through the dark streets of Titusville.
Don’t worry, there are lights and a tour guide to make sure you have a great time. The stories on the tour have a spooky nature, and talk about murder, love and great halloween themes.
If you are willing to travel a little further from Titusville, the rest of the county is full of fun fall activities.
One of Soff’s favorites is Ghost Lake at Conneaut Lake Park. Offered from this Friday, Sept. 24 through October, the park lets guests experience “13 levels of fear.”
For some spooky fun with a family touch, Meadville’s Halloween Parade is on Oct. 30.
There is plenty more to do in the county, including apple picking, corn mazes and pumpkin patches.
For more information about these activities, visit VisitCrawford.com. The website has a full event list as well as resources, trips and information.
The changing of the seasons means that work outside isn’t as brutal as it is in the summer sun.
That’s a good thing if you have a shade tree near or on your property. After the leaves change colors, they end up in your yard.
City Manager Neil Fratus wants Titusville residents to know that these leaves can be a hazard to catch basins, and not to sweep them into the street.
“The biggest thing you can do is keep those basins clear,” said Fratus.
With severe weather and potential flooding to hit the area in the coming days, proper drainage is more important than ever.
City leaf collection will start in either late October or early November. The Public Works Department asks that residents get their leaves in a pile and collect them on the curb where they can be picked up.
Raccoon Refuse will be doing bagged leaf pickup starting in October on special dates. Leaves must be collected in biodegradable bags.
For anyone who has already started tackling their leaves, there is a location at the sewer plant where they can be dumped. The City asks that you contact City Hall for more information on leaf disposal.
