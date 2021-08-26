CHERRYTREE TOWNSHIP, Venango County — The Cherrytree Volunteer Fire Department, assisted by other departments, battled a structure fire Tuesday afternoon.
The fire, which cause is undetermined, started in a vehicle that was parked in a garage. The fire, which involved the entire structure, started to spread to the family’s mobile home.
According to Cherrytree Township Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Tom Huffman, firefighters responded to the fire, located at 853 Fairview Road, at 3:36 p.m. Arriving at the scene, firefighters reported a Winnebago was on fire inside a garage on the property.
As crews started to fight the fire, they tried to keep the flames from spreading to the family’s mobile home.
Crews were eventually able to extinguish the fire, keeping damage to the home at a minimum. The family was home at the time of the fire. There were no reported injuries and no entrapment.
Cherrytree was assisted at the scene by Titusville Fire Department, and volunteer crews from Hydetown, Pleasantville, Chapmanville, Oakland, Rouseville and Cornplanter.
The cause of the fire is undetermined.
