“I don’t like randomness when it comes to my lights,” said Pamala Palma of 319 N. Brown Street in Titusville. “I like to keep it simple but pretty.”
Palma used all her decorative lighting knowledge this year, as her home was voted winner of the first Titusville SEG Tours Residential Holiday Decorating Contest. Palma has put the $100 gift card to good use, as she has already spent the money on more lights for next year.
A couple of months ago, Sam Logsdon, owner of Titusville Seg Tours, came to the Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce with an idea. He wanted to get Titusville back into the Christmas spirit of old.
Born and raised in Pleasantville, when Logsdon was a kid, he remembers driving into town during December and being blown away by what he saw. Logsdon spoke of when Walnut street used to have their candle display, and how great it looked when neighbors worked together.
“It was a big deal to drive to town to see that,” he said. “It would be cool to get the whole town to light up like it was back in the day.”
Logsdon and the chamber decided that one way to help drum up the Christmas spirit would be to host a residential holiday lighting competition. Logsdon donated the gift card and the chamber did the rest.
Logsdon did admit that the number of entrees was not as much as they were hoping, but he understands that it takes time to build things.
“I’m hoping to get more businesses involved and have there be a bigger prize in the years to come,” said Logsdon.
Eventually, he wants the entire town to get in on the action. “My long term goal is to make Titusville a destination this time of year, if we could get people to come to town to see the lights and the Christmas spirit,” he said.
For Palma, she doesn’t need any incentive to decorate her house with lights. She found out about the competition just a couple of days before voting started, and thought she would enter. She was surprised that she won, and wants to see more people enter in the years to come.
Besides just Christmas, she also creates Halloween displays every year. She said that choosing the decorations are similar for both holidays, it comes with planning and some design.
The Christmas lights do have something special about them though. “The twinkle,” she said. ”I love the twinkle.”
Palma isn’t the only one who loves the look of the white lights. She said that whenever she goes around town, people are always asking her what her next light display will look like.
Above all else, she does it for the kids. Palma said that there are a couple of neighborhood kids that come around several times a week to take a look at her creations. Seeing the kids smiles makes it all worth it.
“This one kid always says how Santa is gonna love it when he comes to this house,” she said.
She has another reason for the lights too, but not as festive. When her kids were little, Palma remembers telling them how the brightest houses with the most decorations are the ones that Santa visits first, and that they need to go to bed early to give him time to leave them presents.
Even though they have grown up, Christmas Eve is still an early night for the Palma house.
Palma and her family celebrate Christmas with an Italian twist. The family likes to keep with Italian traditions like the Feast of the Seven Fishes.
To keep with tradition, Palma’s lights will be up for 12 more days, until Epiphany.
Even as this year’s competition has ended, and Christmas has passed, Palma and Titusville SEG Tours are already looking forward to next year.
For Palma, the goal of growing the competition, and growing Christmas spirit, is something she fully believes in.
“Christmas is just the best time of year,” she said. “More giving, loving and understanding.”
Logsdon hopes that the contest catches on, and that Titusville might be able to add another Christmas tradition to town.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
