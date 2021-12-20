PLEASANTVILLE, Venango County — Every year Pleasantville Elementary School holds their own version of Giving Tuesday.
Rather than collect money to give to a cause, the students collect items to fit into stockings. For the four days following Thanksgiving break, the items are collected, and put into stockings for delivery.
This year those supplies are going to victims of the tornados that have caused destruction all across the midwest, especially in Kentucky.
The stockings usually go to senior homes and VA hospitals. The program has become known as Stockings for Seniors and Service Members.
When the school found out about the damage cause by tornadoes in the midwest, they knew they had to do something, and they already had a collection of supplies sitting in the hallway.
“This year we got the stockings stuffed on Friday and the hurricanes destroyed so much on Saturday,” said teacher Melissa Chamberlain in an email to The Herald. She helps organize the collections
This year for Giving Tuesday, the school decided to donate their supplies to the tornado victims. Each grade-level each year is assigned with items that they should bring in. The items in the stockings include toiletries, socks, snacks, warm drinks, game books and games.
The supplies usually stay local, going to area senior homes and hospitals. While there is need in the area, Chamberlain said that the school saw an opportunity to help those who had lost everything and decided to help.
“We will get back to our area again next year, but this year with such devastation at Christmas, we believed this would be an honorable use of our school families’ amazing charity,” she said.
After the supplies were in the stockings, Chamberlain realized she now had to get these supplies westward, where they can help.
“A little leg work was involved as our area Red Cross was not sending a truck down,” she said.
She then turned to Facebook, and was told of a group used by teachers in affected areas. In the group was a post where a teacher listed items needed.
“Teachers were asking for many of the items we had specifically stuffed in our stockings amongst other things,” said Chamberlain.
Also on Facebook she found a local group who said they would be taking donations west to help the tornado victims.
Her husband will be loading up the supplies into their car, and taking them to East Grove United Methodist Church, in Franklin, where she understands that the supplies will either be taken or sent to “folks who need it the most in the tornado victimized areas.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
