Titusville City Council accepted a bid for a new recycling center at the regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday night before hearing updates about city projects and the new police K-9 program.
Council members also heard from members of the Titusville Area Placemaking team, who would like the city to get involved.
City Council unanimously accepted a bid from JM Warren for the Public Works West Recycling Center Building.
The City received funds through a grant program for the new facility. Council accepted JM Warren’s low bid of $140,000 for the post frame building.
The next lowest bid was for $146,000, followed by a bid of $205,000. Work is expected to start on the new facility soon. The facility will be a central place where Titusville residents can manage recycling, composting and other environmentally- friendly practices.
The new recycling facility was not the only construction project talked about during the meeting.
During the manager’s report, City Manager Neil Fratus updated council on the progress of the Ed Myer and Day Park projects. The environmental report holding up work has been received, and the City now has to wait 15 days before it can advertise to get an engineer.
At council’s prior meeting, they had a discussion about the sidewalk next to what will be Day Park. The sidewalk is hollow, and needs to be filled in.
Fratus talked to the public works department, about doing the work themselves.
Previously it wasn’t known if the total scope of the project would mean that the City would have to hire a contractor. Fratus did tell council that the project is “full of unknowns” and that it could either be quick and cheap or difficult and expensive.
Council gave their blessing for the public works department to go ahead.
“It needs to be taken care of,” said Deputy Mayor William McCrillis.
At the beginning of the meeting, council heard from Leah Carter and Jess Hilburn about the Titusville Area Placemaking work being done in town. Carter and Hilburn wanted to introduce the members of council to the five different teams that they have — technology, marketing & branding, public art, housing and economic engagement — to see if council had interest in potentially joining the teams.
Carter said that council members should look to see if they have skills to help a team, so that the City can be “plugged in” to the project.
Following the placemaking team was Titusville Police Chief Dustin LeGoullon. LeGoullon updated council on progress made towards the new K-9 program. The department so far has raised $44,125.81. They have been sending out letters to businesses, as well as doing smaller fundraising projects. The department has a cash bash coming up on Oct. 16.
In other business, council members discussed the new Blight Review Committee. Previous council’s had passed an ordinance for the formation of a committee, but none had ever been formed.
The City is now looking to fill the spots on the committee, while also looking at the ordinance. City officials met with officials from Meadville looking at their ordinance and asking questions.
Mayor Jon Crouch asked that council look at Meadville’s ordinance as well as others for any potential changes. He called the current ordinance “archaic” and said an update is needed. The current ordinance does not follow any national guidelines, which other municipality ordinances do.
Meeting notes
Council gave provisional approval for Fat Chad’s Octoberfest. Chad Covell applied for the closure of Franklin Street, outside of his restaurant, on Oct. 9 to host the event. Council approved it pending insurance and approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
Council unanimously approved the use of a sub-recipient agreement with the fire department. The agreement allows $21,152 of 2020 CDBG funds to be used for 10 new radios for the department. City Manager Neil Fratus said that the radios were needed, as the old ones have been falling apart.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
