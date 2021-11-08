There are some people who have lived in the Titusville area all their life yet have never gone to Drake Well Museum, the Ida Tarbell House, the OC&T train and many other of the activities that draw those from outside the community to come to the Queen City.
Some may say it is a lack of interest, but those in charge of these institutions believe it is a lack of access, especially for those who might not have the ability to pay for entry for the entire family.
To help create more equitable access, Drake Well Museum and Park has teamed up with area libraries to provide family passes, and allow everyone to see the importance of Drake Well to the Oil Region.
The Drake Well Park and Museum and the Friends of Drake Well approached the library with the idea, but it was far from new.
Benson Memorial Library Director Jess Hilburn said that this idea had been floated around years ago, and was something that she always thought the library should do.
It wasn’t until Erin Wincek, associate director of Friends of Drake Well came along did that idea ever turn into reality.
“We are really excited to give people an opportunity to see the museums and increase access,” Hilburn said.
Now available at Benson Memorial Library and at libraries in Franklin, Oil City and Cooperstown, are two-week family passes to Drake Well Park and Museum. The passes can be checked out by members of the library and all you need is a library card.
The pass allows for anyone in the household to go to the museum, learn something new and have some fun. The goal is to expand this program in the future.
When Hilburn was approached with the family pass idea, she felt it was something that really connected with the library’s goal of promoting cultural heritage. The library and museum are both partners in the heritage connection website, along with the Titusville Historical Society and the Titusville Alumni Association.
The reason that the library is even there is due to Drake Well and the oil industry. The library itself was a gift from the children of Byron David and Minerva Benson, oil entrepreneurs who made their fortune on black gold.
In modern times, Hilburn said that people will frequently come in and ask about the museum, especially tourists who need directions.
The goal is that with these passes, more than just tourists will stop in, but residents who want to learn more about the place they live.
“With this we are trying to address those who don’t have the opportunity or can’t afford to go to Drake Well,” she said. “Now you can take the entire family for free.”
The library has two passes available. One pass will be first-come-first -serve. Whenever it is available it can be checked out. The other pass will have a schedule where library users can reserve the pass in advance.
“If you know your family is coming into town on a certain weekend, you can call and say you want to book it on a certain date,” said Hilburn.
This program combines two organizations that Hilburn really cares about.She first started her history career interning at the museum while she was in college.
“I love doing things with Drake Well,” she said.
One aspect about the museum that she loves is how they have brought their exhibits into the modern world. For those who maybe haven’t visited the museum in years, Hilburn suggests that you come to the library, get a pass, and see what all has changed.
“This isn’t your grandmother’s Drake Well Museum,” she said.
The Herald reached out to Erin Wincek for comment, but as of press-time was unable to reach her for a comment.
