Titusville will be the site for multiple free public celebrations on Saturday morning in recognition of “Pennsylvania Trails Month,” according to the Council on Greenways and Trails.
Thanks to a Pennsylvania Land Trails grant received from the Pennsylvania Environmental Council, utilizing funding from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Titusville Renaissance, Inc. and partner local and regional organizations are coordinating a series of family-friendly activities which will take place regardless of the day’s weather.
Several ceremonies will take place at the Queen City Trail trailhead, at the tip of South Martin Street, beside Southwoods Assisted Living, running from approximately 11 a.m. to noon.
The Oil Region Alliance will conduct a Ribbon-Cutting for the set of six new outdoor interpretive panels which were recently installed by the City of Titusville along the Queen City Trail. There happens to be a panel at this trailhead, where a ceremonial green ribbon will be cut by representatives from the agencies involved.
Following the ribbon-cutting, there will be a presentation by the Council on Greenways and Trails of the Annual 2020 Greenways Awards. This year’s awards are going to three recipients: Dr. William Moore of Leeper, as Greenways Volunteer of the Year; Clarion University’s Chapter of the Society for Conservation Biology and the overall University as Greenways Partner of the Year; and Titusville Community Development Agencies as the Greenways Neighbor of the Year.
The colorful Queen City Trail mural, painted in 2019 by area artist Berry Breene, will then be dedicated in a ceremony coordinated by Titusville Community Development Agencies and affiliates.
A special optional pre-ceremony one-mile guided history hike on the Queen City Trail is offered for the first 23 guests who preregister by calling the Benson Memorial Library at (814) 827-2913. “Tales along the Trail” will start at the Jersey Bridge Parking Lot near Drake Well Museum and Park. Hikers and two historians from the library will amble the paved trail, concluding at the South Martin Street trailhead. They’ll pause and provide elaboration at each of the interpretive panels along the way.
Guests attending the ceremonies are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, and to practice good COVID-19 outdoor safeguards. Masks must be worn by all attendees. Free bottled water and Smiley cookies (in green and white, of course) will be available at the main event site.
Reservations are not needed for the various ceremonies. For more details about the overall programs and sponsors of the specific activities, visit nwpagreenways.org.
