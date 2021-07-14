OIL CITY – The reopening of the North Perry Street (State Route 2031) Bridge over Thompson Run in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County has been rescheduled.
The bridge, which is undergoing a rehabilitation, is expected to reopen on July 23, 2021.
A detour is posted using Thompson Run Road, and State Route 89.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at penndot.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at projects.penndot.gov.
