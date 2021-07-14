By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
PLEASANTVILLE, Venango County — 200 years ago Aaron Benedict came to the land on the hilltop looking for a better life. Since then, thousands have called what would turn into Pleasantville home.
To celebrate the town’s bicentennial, this year’s Pleasantville Community Festival will look a little different. Activities including a scavenger hunt, live music, a parade and food continue on Thursday, and end with a fireworks celebration Saturday night.
Mayor Martha Long, grand marshal of the festival, remembers what it was like growing up in Pleasantville.
She said it was the type of place where everyone knew your name, and if you fell off your bike, you would be swarmed with those trying to help. All the kids knew which houses had fresh-baked cookies for halloween and which houses to avoid. It was a tight-knit community.
Every year, to celebrate their community, Long remembers attending the community festival. She said it would act as a reunion of sorts, where those who had moved away would always come back.
During the festival, all of Pleasantville was there. “It used to be a big deal,” Long said.
Even as the festival has changed, to Long, the meaning of the festival has stayed the same. “It celebrates an older, quieter way of life,” she said.
As Pleasantville has aged, the community festival has shrunk. Due to a lack of both volunteers and interest in the community, the festival has had to adapt.
Jason Trost, secretary of the festival committee, has been involved for the past decade. Trost originally decided to help after a Herald article described dwindling volunteers which threatened the future of the event.
To help concentrate attention, the festival has been condensed to three days, now packed with more events.
After canceling the festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Trost said that he has seen more anticipation for this festival than any others he has been apart of.
“The people are excited for some hometown activities,” he said. To Trost, Pleasantville is a community with “good positive vibes.” He believes this festival will match that vibe, and give people something to enjoy.
“It will be a pleasant little three-day festival,” he said.
Unlike other larger festivals, Pleasantville’s relies on community donations and volunteers. The spirit of the festival reminds Trost of when neighbors used to help neighbors.
Every year, according to Trost, it looked like they might not be able to hold a festival, and someone always stepped up.
To echo that sentiment, this year won’t feature expensive rides, but things that matter to the community — cars, tractors, food and music.
This year, activities have been added to help celebrate the town’s history. There will be an information booth inside the fire hall with objects, artifacts and memorabilia.
The primary bicentennial event is the scavenger hunt. Those who participate are given a list of items and locations that they must find.
At every stop there will either be something to collect or take a selfie with. The hunt will take participants all around Pleasantville, emphasizing important people and industries that made Pleasantville what it is today.
Long said that there is a walking tour booklet of Pleasantville, and that the scavenger hunt would take people to most of the sites.
There will also be bicentennial house tours of historic homes. The self-guided tours allow people to see what the homes of today used to look like years ago.
For those interested in the festival, on Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. there will be vendors and kids inflatables. The evening will feature a performance from Jim Felix with Sounds of Elvis, who will play from 7 to 9 p.m.
Friday, the fun also starts at 6 p.m. There will be a car cruise-in that runs until 8 p.m. Music will come from DJ Eric Rarer, who will play until 9 p.m. There will be a fish dinner from the Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
On Saturday, the action starts early with the Gutz and Glory tractor pull at 11 a.m. The bicentennial scavenger hunt starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m. The parade begins at 4 p.m. After the parade, the cornhole tournament takes place at 5 p.m. Music from the Carl Olson Trio will be from 7 p.m. until fireworks close out the festival at 10 p.m.
There will be vendors, kids inflatables and knockerball available from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. There will also be a silent auction in the auxiliary hall.
