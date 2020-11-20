By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
Women’s Services and Titusville Market Square have teamed up to offer people looking for some new “bling” the opportunity to buy jewelry handmade by survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.
Coordinator, Counselor and advocate for Women’s Services Debbie Carr, who runs the program, sees jewelry-making as a way of art-therapy. Carr believes it gives the women a support system of other women who have gone through similar experiences. “It’s a time for these women to come together and share experiences,” said Carr. “Some talk. Some don’t. Sometimes we just listen to the TV as we work.” According to Carr, some of the women enjoy the activity so much they ask to take home materials to make more at home.
So far the group of women has made over 200 pieces of jewelry that includes earrings, keychains, bracelets and para chords.
The jewelry is on display at Titusville Market Square, located at 101 N. Franklin St. Prices vary, but it could all be described as “affordable.”
All proceeds go directly to Women’s Services. Carr said the women feel a real sense of pride creating something themselves. “They just feel so good when they come in and see their creations for sale,” Carr said.
Titusville Market Square has set aside two areas for Women’s Services to sell their goods and also has a table for other local charities.
Women’s Services couldn’t have made this program possible if not for a grant they received from the John Nesbit Rees and Sarah Henne Rees Charitable Foundation. The foundation is offering grants to female centric charities as a part of their Survivor’s Project.
Women’s Services has an office at 125 W. Walnut St. in Titusville. Since 1977, Women’s Services has worked to help victims of domestic and sexual violence.
