By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
Sixty-one men from the Titusville area lost their lives fighting for their country in both the European and Pacific Theaters. On Aug. 15, Victory over Japan Day, the Titusville Historical Society will be hosting a ceremony to honor those brave men. The ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Wall at Scheide Park. Washington Street will be closed for the ceremony.
The historical society will be reading the roll of honor. The veterans association will also provide an honor guard. The honor guard will conduct a 21-gun salute after all the names have been read. The historical society advises residents to bring their own chairs.
The list of men killed in action includes:
— A Pleasantville man who was on the USS Arizona on the day of Pearl Harbor.
— A Titusville man who crash landed on the German Island of Borkum where he and the survivors were beaten to death by civilians. This event lead to a war crimes trial after the war where three German soldiers were put to death.
— A Tidioute man who was killed during the first wave of on Omaha Beach.
— A Titusville man who died parachuting into Normandy the night before D-Day.
— A Titusville chaplain who was killed in combat in Normandy.
— A Centerville man who was executed as a POW on Rabaul.
— A Spartansburg man who was killed at the battle of the Bulge.
