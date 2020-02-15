The Titusville Senior Center is again hosting the AARP Tax-Aide Program. Trained volunteers will prepare federal, state, and local taxes as well as Pennsylvania Property Tax & Rent Rebate Forms, free of charge.
This service is by appointment only on Mondays, Wednesdays and some Fridays.
There are no age restrictions or income limits. The AARP Tax-Aide Program cannot do taxes for those who are self-employed, have rental income or farm income.
Those taking part in the program should bring photo ID, a social security card for everyone on the return and a copy of last year’s return. For more information, or to make an appointment, call the Titusville Senior Center at (814) 827-9134.
The Titusville Senior Center is located at 714 East Main Street at the Titusville Community Center in Burgess Park. It is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lunch is served at noon for a suggested donation of $2.50 for those age 60 and older. Reservations must be made at least one day in advance.
Monday: 10 a.m., TASCC Board of Directors meeting; Noon, Presidents Day luncheon special, Build Your own Hot Dog Bar, choose from an assortment of toppings including chili, cheese, sauerkraut, onions, banana peppers, bacon and peanut butter and jelly.
Tuesday: 10 a.m., free Healthy Steps in Motion exercise class; Noon, lunch, chicken Caesar club and creamy broccoli soup; 12:45, Bingo with fun prizes and a $25 jackpot.
Wednesday: Noon, lunch, baked ziti with meatballs and a tossed salad; Pinochle Party, more players welcome.
Thursday: 10 a.m., free Healthy Steps in Motion exercise class; Noon, lunch, salisbury steak with noodles and onion gravy. Lucky Luncheon silent auction with prizes.
Friday: Affordable Care Hearings Aids by appointment; 10 a.m., free massages with Anderson Physical Therapy; 11 a.m., free blood pressure screenings with Anne Logan; Noon, lunch, seafood macaroni and cheese with stewed tomatoes; 12:45, Bingo sponsored by Asera Care, with prizes and a $25 jackpot.
The Titusville Senior Center is on the road again. Make plans to join the center for an upcoming trip:
— Kraynak’s & Daffin’s in Hermitage on March 31.
