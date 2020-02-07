The YWCA in Titusville hosted their first round-table discussion of a four-part series Thursday at the YWCA administration building.
The discussion series focuses on recognizing supportive vs. abusive relationships, understanding and practicing safe sexual behaviors, consent, responsibility in all relationships and exercising rights in intimate relationships.
The events are facilitated by Donna Yates, who has several years of experience in human services by working with clients with mental health concerns and victims of sexual and domestic abuse.
The discussions are open to anyone over the age of 14. They are from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays until Feb. 27.
