Bullying is a problem that can start at an early age and progresses. Students can learn bad habits at a young age, and continue this behavior well into high school, where the bullying can lead to serious problems.
One local institution, the Early Childhood Learning Center (ECLC), is looking to instill the values of kindness, friendship and respect into their kindergarten classes, by hosting a Kindness Day.
Wednesday at the ECLC was Kindness Day. Kindergarten students in the school received books and a lesson on promoting kindness in the school, and how to stand up and be the difference when they see bad things happening.
The lessons learned are all staples of what the ECLC already tries to teach their students, but more exposure to these ideals is never a bad thing.
“As a school of young learners, our focus is on kindness and treating each other with kindness and getting along,” said ECLC Principal Stephanie Beck. The programming was made possible with the held of a grant from the Reese Foundation.
When kindergarteners came into school, they were greeted by a special book, “One” by Kathryn Otoshi. Tara Nichols, the school’s counselor, said that the kids were very excited to get the gift.
The excitement carried over to their lesson plan, where students and their teachers discussed how to be a good classmate, and how “you can be the difference.” The kids talked about how to treat each other and how others actions can make you feel.
A main topic in the book is what to do when you see someone “doing something mean” and how you need to stand up for yourself, and be an advocate for others.
Nichols said the choice of the book was an easy one, as it fit in well with the overall teachings at the ECLC.
“We decided on a book that would communicate our mindset at the ECLC, friendship, kindness and respect,” she said.
The hope is that once the kids learn these lessons, the values will stick with them as they progress through the school system. The ECLC knows that what kids learn early on can be the building blocks that their students build on.
“We are the foundation here,” said Beck. “This is where they get their start.”
The hope is that the students will take the book home with them, and continue reading it to allow the messages to soak in.
Nichols said that the kids were very excited about the book, and that their enthusiasm will lead to them keeping the story they learned close to heart.
“I hope they remember this and remember the story,” said Nichols.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
