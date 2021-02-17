By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
There are certain items and activities that can become synonymous with a certain day.
As Feb. 14 is fast approaching, area lovebirds, chocolate strawberries, flowers, teddy bears, restaraunts and movie theaters all shift into society’s focus.
As the pandemic has changed and altered almost all big days in 2020 and so far in 2021, Benson Memorial Library is offering a COVID-19 safe alternative to taking that someone special to the theaters for a romantic comedy.
The library is offering a Valentine-themed “binge box” to patrons who want to watch a few tear jerkers from the comfort of their own couch.
Benson Memorial Library’s Megin Sewak said that the pandemic has made the library focus on how to help families who don’t feel safe going out.
“The Library has focused a lot on digital content, especially during the pandemic,” she said. The Valentine’s Day binge box features the films “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” “The Vow,” “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Hope Floats.”
Sewak wants area families to know that the love-inspired movies are not the only boxes available to binge at the library. “There are seasonal boxes, boxes for kids and adults,” she said.
While in 2020, according to Good Housekeeping, Americans spent $27.4 billion on Valentines Day. Benson’s binge boxes are free to rent with a valid library card.
Library patrons can choose from favorites such as “Harry Potter,” classic 80s movies and films featruing Tom Hanks. The movies in the boxes are changed out regularly so that no one has to rent the same movies twice. The choices of what films go in the boxes are made by the library’s Executive Director Jess Hilburn.
