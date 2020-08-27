By Garrett Dvorkin
CENTERVILLE — While many area families have been using the summer to soak in the rays and recover from being quarantined inside; the Colwell family has been busy helping the community.
Nathan Colwell (14) and Grace Colwell (12), of Centerville, have both been working hard to help Centerville first responders and Wigs for Kids, respectively.
Nathan visited his neighbors to ask for donations in order to collect drinks and snacks for Centerville first responders. According to Nathan, snacks and drinks help give the volunteers the boost they need during long calls.
Nathan’s sister, Grace, has been collecting donation materials at a much slower pace. Grace and her mom, Angie, have been growing out their hair for the past two years to donate to Wigs for Kids.
Wigs for Kids has been providing hair replacement systems and support to families whose children have lost their hair due to chemotherapy, radiation therapy, Alopecia, Trichotillomania or other issues at no cost for more than 30 years.
Grace first donated hair to the organization in March of 2018. After donating two years ago, Grace asked her mother if she would grow her hair out too. While the mother/daughter duo was ready to donate its hair in April, due to COVID-19 restrictions they were given more time to encourage their follicles. Grace and Angie donated 104 inches of hair to Wigs for Kids in June.
