Welcome To The Veterans Corner:
Information released from Erie VA Medical Center, changes for awhile
n Call before you come to the VA or community based outpatient clinics (CBOC). The VA encourages all Veterans to call ahead if they are having any symptoms (cough, shortness of breath, fever). Veterans can call “Ask a nurse Line” by calling 1 (814) 868-8661 and press 3.
n Getting your prescription mailed? Get your prescription mailed to your door. Call 1 (814)-868 8661 and press 1.
n Other Updates: * Community Care Living Center: Access to the Erie VAMC Community Care Living Center is restricted to visitors of veterans in palliative and hospice care only. Approved visitors will continue to be screened for fever and illness prior to entering the CLC as a safeguard for the health and safety of our residents.
n Parking: * Valet parking has been temporarily suspended. During this time, veterans are able to park in the valet parking lot. Should veterans need to park in the south lot, a shuttle will roam the parking lot to assist any veteran who need help walking from their car to the main entrance. Three designated parking spots for Veterans with spinal cord injuries have been moved to the front parking lot near the main entrance.
Independent budget urges proper funding for VA
On Tuesday, VFW National Legislative Service Director Carlos Fuentes joined the VFW’s Independent Budget (IB) coauthors DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and Paralyzed Veterans of America in testimony before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veterans Affairs and related agencies to indicate that the President’s budget request for VA falls more than $4 billion short of what is needed. The IB urged Congress and the administration to exempt funding VA needs for VA MISSION ACT of 2018 implementation from budget caps.
VFW Participates in Congressional briefing to discuss GWOT Memorial
On Monday, VFW National Legislative Service Associate Director Matthew Doyle attended a congressional briefing to discuss H.R. 5046, the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Location Act. This important legislation would authorize the Global War on Terrorism (GWOT) memorial to be placed within the Reserve, an area in Washington, D.C., that encompasses the National Mall and the Tidal Basin. Under the Commemorative Works Act, no memorial may be placed within the Reserve without congressional authorization. At the briefing, Matthew Doyle stated, “The Global War on Terrorism is the longest war fought by volunteers, many of whom served multiple deployments. It is also a multi-generational conflict, as many of today’s service members are the sons and daughters of the men and women who fought earlier in the war. Global War on Terrorism veterans deserve to be memorialized in a prominent area of our nation’s capital. To that end, there is no better location for the Global War on Terrorism memorial than the Reserve.”
VA preparing to improve assistance for family caregivers
VA published a rule in the Federal Register on March 6, 2020, that changes and standardizes VA’s Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC) and ensures the program regulations reflect changes required by the VA MISSION Act of 2018. The proposed rule seeks to standardize eligibility by basing the definition of serious injury on service-connected disability ratings – regardless of whether it resulted from an injury, illness or disease – defining what it means to be in need of personal care services and ensuring that the eligibility criteria capture the personal care service needs of veterans and service members with cognitive or neurological impairment or mental health conditions, among other things. “The Veterans of Foreign Wars truly hopes this is another positive step in the right direction for caring for our caregivers,” said VFW Director of Communications and Public Affairs Terrence Hayes. “Our nation’s veterans depend on many of these selfless and dedicated individuals in their recovery and rehabilitation process and we must ensure they are cared for as well.” To this end, VFW staff is meticulously reviewing the nearly 300-page document to ensure it conforms to the intent of the law.
VFW supports Gold Star Families Parks Pass Act
Last week, the VFW supported H.R. 5998, Gold Star Families Parks Pass Act. Introduced by Congressman Jared Golden (D-ME), the bill would expand access to National Parks for free for Gold Star families. Senator Angus King (I-ME) has introduced the same bill in the Senate.
POW/MIA Updates
n Army Pvt. Ballard McCurley, 34, of Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, was a member of Company M, 3rd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division, during the Battle of the Hürtgen Forest in Germany. *McCurley will be buried April 25, 2020, in his hometown.
n Army Sgt. Kenneth E. Walker, 19, of Madill, Oklahoma, was a member of Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action Dec. 2, 1950, in the vicinity of the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Walker will be buried April 18, 2020, in his hometown.
n Navy Fireman 3rd Class Clarence A. Blaylock, 20, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft on Dec. 7, 1941. The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Blaylock. Interment services are pending.
n Navy Seaman 1st Class Russell C. Roach, 22, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. Interment services are pending.
n Navy Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Alton W. Whitson, 22, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. Interment services are pending.
n Navy Shipfitter 3rd Class Patrick L. Chess, 24, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. Interment services are pending.
Till next week praying for all Service members.
