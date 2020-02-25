The menu for the St. James Community Soup Kitchen today is: fruit, spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad, garlic bread and dessert. The meal is served from noon to 1 p.m. Everyone in the community is welcome to attend. Bring a friend and enjoy a good meal.
