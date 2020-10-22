A group of community members gathered on the lawn of the Titusville YWCA Thursday evening for a candlelight vigil recognizing the YWCA’s “Week Without Violence.”
The annual effort, hosted locally by the Titusville YWCA, St. James Memorial Episcopal Church and the Titusville United Way, aims to “promote peace, dignity and respect for everyone” while raising awareness for Domestic Violence Awareness Month, YWCA executive director Ashleigh English said during the vigil.
Participants also spread red sand in the cracks of the sidewalk in front of the YWCA to raise awareness for the Red Sand Project, which English said symbolizes the project’s effort to keep people from “falling through the cracks” regarding human trafficking and child labor.
St. James priest Martha Ishman pointed out that violence can go beyond physical violence in the forms of speech, demeanor and action on social media while encouraging participants to take action and encourage against such forms of violence.
“Tolerance isn’t enough. It has to be respect,” Ishman said.
