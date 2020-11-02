The Titusville Senior Center is open. The temporary hours are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A number of new procedures have been put in place. Upon arrival, guests will be asked to use hand sanitizer, have their temperature taken and answer a health screening survey. Face masks will be required at the senior center at all times, except for eating lunch. Space is limited due to social distancing requirements, therefore, lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling the senior center at (814) 827-9134. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a takeout meal or dining in.
The senior center will kick off November on the 2nd with “Orange” you glad it’s November Day! Be sure to wear orange! The Healthy Steps in Motion exercise class meets on Tuesday, Nov. 3 and Wednesday, Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. Join the senior center for Bingo on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 1 p.m. There will be fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot. Space is limited due to social distancing requirements, reservations are required. Stop in on Friday, Nov. 6 and enjoy apples and caramel.
— Monday: Lasagna roll up with tossed salad.
— Tuesday: Kielbasa and sauerkraut with cheesy potatoes.
— Wednesday: White chicken chili, tossed salad, and a baked potato.
— Thursday: Ham and cheese sandwich with creamy tomato bisque.
— Friday: Meatloaf with whipped potatoes.
— Monday, Nov. 9: Country fried chicken with whipped potatoes.
— Tuesday, Nov. 10: Sloppy Joe with seasoned ranch potatoes.
— Wednesday, Nov. 11: Meatloaf and mashed potatoes.
— Thursday, Nov. 12: Roasted pork with whipped potatoes.
— Friday, Nov. 13: Chicken Cobb salad and vegetable soup.
Takeout meals are available for those who aren’t ready to come back into the senior center yet. Takeout meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling the senior center.
The Titusville Senior Center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 East Main Street.
