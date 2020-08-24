WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — The substitute to this year’s Crawford County Fair, the “2020 Crawford County Alternative Junior Shows & Exhibits,” marked the start of events Friday as exhibitors gathered at the county fairgrounds in Meadville.
The “2020 Crawford County Alternative Junior Shows & Exhibits” will consist of shows, exhibits and the livestock sale that would traditionally occur during the Crawford County Fair, but the entire 2020 fair was cancelled in May due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Although Friday was relatively quiet with only a couple dairy shows occurring, Fair Board Member Dean Maynard said the people coming to the fairgrounds are excited to be there and participate in the shows over the next week.
“That’s what we did it for: to get the kids excited to end their 4-H year,” Maynard said.
The schedule of events started Friday and will continue today, Sunday and Aug. 27 to 29. Today’s events include continued dairy shows, the poultry show and non-animal exhibit judging.
Herdle can be reached by email at news@titusvilleherald.com.
