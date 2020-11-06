HYDETOWN —Drivers who have been using Pleasant Street in Hydetown to cut between state Route 8 and Mystic Park Road will have to find a new route after the Hydetown Borough Council voted to put up a “Do Not Enter” sign where the street meets state Route 8.
John Stewart, of Hawk’s Grocery and Smokehouse, asked council during Monday’s meeting to turn the street back into a one-way. According to Stewart, three drivers have hit his railing/handicap ramp next to his store since the street was opened back up to two-way traffic. Stewart has been looking to reinforce the area in question as the collisions have cost him $1,800 worth of damage.
Council voted unanimously to add back a “Do Not Enter” sign since the previous sign had apparently been stolen. Council did add that they would look into other problems caused by motorists trying to save time cutting over to state Route 408.
During Monday’s meeting, Hydetown Borough Council also voted to increase their contribution to the Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department. According to council, Hydetown Borough has not increased their contribution for at least 15 years. Not only did council vote unanimously to increase their funding from $8,000 to $10,000, they also said that they will visit the issue in coming years to make sure there isn’t another long gap between contribution increases.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.