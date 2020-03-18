Dear Editor,
I felt compelled to write in response to the recent article by Preacher Jeff Sterling. I’ve known Jeff for a lot of years and he was never one to talk about himself.
What a lot of folks, unless they are family or have known him for years, don’t know is this: Jeff played A-Ball in the minor leagues. He was a pitcher.
Jeff would have pitched in the big leagues had he not blown his arm out in the minors. Back then, there wasn’t such a thing as Tommy John Surgery.
I enjoy his articles, and knowing him, I just wanted to give a shoutout to how good a ballplayer he was himself. There was a lot of good ball players around here back in the day. I’m sure he has some more on those days.
Respectfully,
Randy L’Huillier
