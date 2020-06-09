As spring blossoms each year, the Titusville Garden Club scours the neighborhoods of Titusville and the surrounding areas in search of an outstanding garden to recognize as the Garden of the Month.
Although COVID-19 slowed everything down initially, the club is happy to announce a beautiful selection for the month of June. It belongs to Bruce and Sue Dibble of 42760 W. Central Ave. in Titusville.
The Dibble’s garden was selected because “it just pops out at you,” according to the Garden Club. Their eye-catching collection includes iris, poppy iris, hosta, lady mantle, and other colorful, vibrant flowers, along with a water feature, a large kettle on a tri-pod containing flowers, a bottle tree, which was designed by Bruce and various other tasteful decorations.
The Dibble duo have been gardening for over 50 years. Sue said the iris was already planted when they moved in 16 years ago. She is a true gardener, as stated by the Garden Club, always adding to her gardens even though she tells herself she has enough.
Snyder can be reached at news@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.