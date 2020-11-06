The Titusville Area Food Bank, located at 134 W. Central Ave., will be hosting their Thanksgiving food drive on Wednesday, Nov. 11, in the Family Video parking lot, located at 128 W. Spring St., Titusville, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
While the Food Bank is accepting all types of food donations, Executive Director Faye Corley said they are hoping to collect “typical Thanksgiving goodies like cranberry sauce and green beans.”
The Titusville Area Food Bank can collect canned goods, dry goods and frozen food items. Corley said that the Food Bank has been hosting a Thanksgiving food drive for the past 10 years.
The purpose of the event is to enable families who rely on food assistance to have a Thanksgiving feast even if they may not have the funds to do so. “We are here for them if they need it,” Corley said.
Last year, Corley said they collected 419.5 pounds of food. This year, the goals are much loftier. “We would love to get over 1,000 pounds,” she said. “But we are grateful for any donations.”
While Corley knows some might be hesitant to donate due to the pandemic, she assured residents that social distancing and mask use will be followed. To lessen the potential of exposure, this year’s Thanks for Giving drive will be a drive thru event.
Members of Boy Scout Troop 97 will be at the drive to collect donation items. The Boy Scouts can come to a vehicle where items can be placed in the trunk or back seats. The scouts will then collect the items from the vehicle and take them to the collection pile to be weighed.
Corley emphasized that the Food Bank has seen an increased need due to a rise of new families over the past month.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.