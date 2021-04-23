In 2013, when Al Rickerson was president of the Titusville Rotary Club, the club was looking to add a new fundraiser to its calendar of events.
While many organizations tended to do large dinners, raffles and different “shoots,” Rickerson wanted to host an event that was “unique to our area.”
As the Titusville area is blessed with streams and creeks ripe for fishing, Rickerson decided to lean into the heritage of the area to bring people together. The rotary club decided to hold a fishing tournament, and the Oil Creek Classic was born.
The 2021 Oil Creek Classic will take place on April 30 and May 1. The welcome dinner, known as Big Al’s Welcome Dinner and beat draw take place on Friday, April 30.
The 2020 Crawford County Dairy Royalty will attend the festivities for a presentation during Big Al’s Welcome Dinner and the Community Dinner.
The fishing competition takes place on Saturday. Those who compete are also served a meal on the water. This meal service is affectionately called Chris’s Creekside Cafe in honor of Rotary member Chris Fiely. All the food served is from local restaurants and food vendors.
For those who might not want to wade through the water, the Rotary is also hosting Community Day Activities.
Community Day will feature fly-fishing seminars by “master casters” and “fly-tying wizards,” fun and games and face painting. There will also be boxed lunches available for Community Day participants.
“Community day is for the entire community,” said Rickerson, “It is for getting together and having a good time.”
One of the highlights of the Community Days is the “Trout in the Classroom” release. The Titusville Middle School has students who grow trout as a science project. During The Classic, the students say goodbye to their projects and release them into the creek.
When the Oil Creek Classic first started, it consisted of four fisherman.
“We just started out feeling our way forward,” said Rickerson. Since its inception, the event has not only grown in size, but also in stature.
The Oil Creek Classic has had three different classes for competitors; youth, amateur and professional. Just two years after the first classic, the event featured close to 20 professional fly anglers.
“The event just grew to the point where people were coming from all different areas,” he said, “we even had entries from members of the U.S Fly Fishing Youth Team.”
Rickerson said the professional fly-fisherman would tell him that the bodies of water around Titusville matched up against, or were better than, some of the places they fished during European competitions.
“We have great natural resources, all we have to do is get the word out,” he said.
This year the competition will take place without the pros. “We are concentrating on the amateurs and youth,” said Rickerson.
Fishing is something that can be done for a lifetime and can teach good lessons. “People on the water are always calm, cool and collected,” he said, “We want to encourage kids to get into this and learn something.”
The Oil Creek Classic will benefit the Rotary’s youth programming. According to the Rotary website, a portion of the proceeds will go toward the Titusville Middle School’s field trip to the Chincoteague Bay Field Station in Wallops Island, Virginia, the Wallops Island Project and other Rotary Youth projects.
Whether you are a fisherman or not, Rickerson hopes lots of people will come out and support the Rotary and youth in the area. “You can go out not catch a fish and still have a ball,” said Rickerson.
For more information, or to register, go to titusvilleparotary.org.
