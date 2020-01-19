CEDARVILLE, Ohio – The following students have been named to the fall 2019 dean’s honor list at Cedarville University. Students achieve dean’s honor list status when they are full-time (12 or more credits) and have a grade-point average of 3.75 or higher.
Local dean’s list of students and their hometowns are:
Townvile: Adelinne Jones
Guys Mills: Emily Mattocks
